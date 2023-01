The Dutch technology company Lightyear has announced that due to strategic restructuring the decision was made to suspend the production of the Lightyear 0 and to fully focus on the model Lightyear 2

Following this decision, the production of Lightyear 0 has been ended at Valmet Automotive’s Uusikaupunki car plant. The Lightyear production has employed about 20 persons in production and about 10 office workers at the Uusikaupunki car plant.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive