Valmet Automotive: Our car plant is CO2 neutral by the end of 2021

Valmet Automotive sets a highly ambitious goal for the Uusikaupunki, Finland car plant to be CO2 neutral by the end of 2021. The goal is part of the Valmet Automotive Group’s Sustainability Action Plan, with which the company aims to be one of the leaders of the automotive industry in sustainability indicators.

The CO2 neutrality is an essential target for Valmet Automotive’s sustainability development, and it will be attained by reducing energy consumption, improving energy efficiency and applying new alternatives for fossil-free and renewable production of electricity and energy. The remaining CO2 emissions will be compensated for with internationally standardized programs.

The action plan complements and systematizes Valmet Automotive’s several sustainability initiatives. An important part of the plan is engaging and training all personnel to the implementation of the Sustainability Action Plan and policy.

Valmet Automotive took a significant step towards carbon neutrality earlier this year when it signed a new electricity contract for the Uusikaupunki car plant. Since March 2020, it has only used fossil-free electricity generated by wind and hydropower. With this measure alone, the car plant’s CO2 emissions were reduced by almost 50 percent.

The carbon-neutral plant meets Valmet Automotive’s sustainability requirements, but it’s also a factor in competitiveness. The planned goals and solutions will increase the efficiency of operations and generate cost benefits. Furthermore, in automotive industry, the importance of carbon-neutral production and actions common to the complete value chain are increasing.

– Our sustainable development program together with our product strategy to boost electrification with our battery systems will ensure Valmet Automotive’s great contributions to reducing global warming, says Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

The net carbon footprint of a carbon-neutral plant is zero, meaning its operation does not change the carbon content of the atmosphere and thus does not contribute to climate change. Valmet Automotive’s Sustainability Action Plan minimizes emissions from the Uusikaupunki car plant and compensates for the rest with other internationally standardized measures.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive