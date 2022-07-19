Valmet Automotive listed among the world’s 100 largest automotive suppliers

Driven by the strong growth in EV Systems, Valmet Automotive for the first time was recognized the world’s 100 largest automotive suppliers

Driven by the strong growth in EV Systems, Valmet Automotive for the first time was recognized the world’s 100 largest automotive suppliers. In the Top 100 Automotive Suppliers Global Ranking 2022 now published by the German automotive specialist magazine Automobil Produktion and in cooperation with the global consultancy Roland Berger, Valmet Automotive ranks 86 based on 2021 financials.

The result reflects the successful transformation of the Finnish company into a leading supplier of electromobility. In 2021, the Group’s gross sales rose to a record level of roughly EUR 3 billion. The strongest growth was contributed by the EV Systems business line.

The strategic transformation of Valmet Automotive into a leading supplier of electromobility is progressing dynamically. In 2021, Valmet Automotive won three new battery production contracts from major OEMs, continuing investments in manufacturing and testing capacities in Finland and Germany, as well as in engineering. In addition, the Group introduced its proprietary Modular Batery Platform, an electrification solution for off-highway, truck and bus OEMs. And, Valmet Automotive’s business line Roof & Kinematic Systems presented its new product portfolio with innovative solutions for charging flaps for electric vehicles.

In the current year 2022, Valmet Automotive will start battery production in Kirchardt near Heilbronn, the company’s first battery plant in Germany. In addition, car production for the Lightyear One and the Sion from Sono Motors starts at the car plant in Uusikaupunki. Both models are regarded in the industry as pioneers in the field of solar-electric vehicles.

In addition to the extensive experience in the series production of electrified vehicles, the convincing and consistent implementation of Valmet Automotive’s sustainability strategy was decisive for the nomination for the construction of the Lightyear and the Sion. For example, Valmet Automotive has been confirmed by the Norwegian classification society DNV to be climate neutral in production with effect from January 01, 2022. This makes Valmet Automotive one of the leading companies in the industry in terms of sustainability.

– Valmet Automotive focused its strategy on electromobility and sustainability at an early stage. Today, we offer solutions for the mobility of the future in all our business lines and we have implemented the transformation of our Group hand in hand with the implementation of our sustainability strategy. Managing the successful positioning of the company for electromobility has been a great team effort, despite all the challenging external circumstances. Therefore, moving up among the 100 largest automotive suppliers in the world fills us with pride, says Christian Kleinhans, Senior Vice President Business Development, Valmet Automotive.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive