Valmet Automotive increases jobs in Germany for electric vehicle battery engineering

Valmet Automotive, one of the world’s leading contract manufacturers for passenger cars and Tier 1 system supplier for battery systems for electric powered vehicles, is expanding its engineering activities for e-mobility and creating new positions for engineers, technicians and various support functions in Germany.

Valmet Automotive has become a leading company in the development and production of battery systems within the past few years. In early January 2021, Valmet Automotive started construction of a second battery factory at the car plant site in Uusikaupunki, Finland. Production of high-voltage systems for electric powered vehicles will start there in the latter half of 2021. The company has already won two European premium manufacturers as customers for the plant.

While production of the battery systems mainly takes place at the Finnish plants in Salo and Uusikaupunki, the internationally positioned battery systems engineering team also has a strong base in Germany. At its engineering sites in Munich and Bad Friedrichshall, Valmet Automotive is significantly expanding its capacities and creating numerous new and highly qualified jobs in the rapidly growing field of e-mobility. Among other things, engineers are being sought for the development areas of battery systems, cell modules, battery design and high-voltage safety, as well as for the testing of battery systems.

– In our EV Systems business unit, we cover the entire value chain in engineering, from concept, development, prototyping to testing. To best support our strong growth and to fulfill customer demand, we are looking for engineering experts in all development areas, who are driving the exciting transformation to e-mobility with us, says Mathias Würges, Vice President Engineering EV Systems, Valmet Automotive.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive