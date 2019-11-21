Valmet Automotive has started battery production in Salo

Valmet Automotive has today started the production of automotive batteries in its new plant in Salo, Finland. The battery plant project has progressed on schedule, and with the ramp up of production volumes, Valmet Automotive will continue recruiting more employees to the Salo plant.

Valmet Automotive have today completed the first battery packs destined for customer deliveries from the Salo plant, after exhaustive testing of the production system and product quality. After the production start, the volumes will be gradually increased until the planned production level is reached early next year.

In Salo, Valmet Automotive has conversed a former cell phone manufacturing plant completely to meet the requirements of high-volume automotive battery pack production. The work has included building new facilities for logistics and the construction of production lines. The project has progressed with speed, as the construction work started in May 2019.

– The Salo battery plant project is a prime example of Valmet Automotive’s ability to respond quickly and efficiently to customer needs. It also demonstrates our strong commitment to a strategy that focuses on the future electric mobility, says Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

Valmet Automotive continues recruitments for the Salo battery plant. As production at the plant ramps up, the number of plant employees is expected to reach over 300 next year.

SOURCE: Valmet