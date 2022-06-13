Valmet Automotive concludes change negotiations

Valmet Automotive has concluded the change negotiations started on April 29, 2022 concerning all personnel in its Manufacturing business line at the Uusikaupunki car plant

Valmet Automotive has concluded the change negotiations started on April 29, 2022 concerning all personnel in its Manufacturing business line at the Uusikaupunki car plant. Based on the alternatives discussed in the change negotiations, Valmet Automotive will implement changes in job descriptions, lay-offs for an indefinite period and terminations of employment.

The total reduction need is approximately 1,000 employees, of which about a third are terminations of employment and the rest lay-offs for an indefinite period. The measures will be implemented as of July. The change negotiations were initiated due to decrease in the car production volumes at the Uusikaupunki plant because of the expected ending of manufacturing services related to the life cycle of a particular product line.

Valmet Automotive’s strategy focuses on electric mobility. Accordingly, the electric vehicle projects announced previously will be increasing the Uusikaupunki car plant production volumes significantly as of late 2023. These projects will diversify the range of production models at the car plant and further emphasize the role of electric vehicles to Valmet Automotive.

The announced lay-offs are expected to end gradually, as the above mentioned projects are progressing into the production phase during 2023. After the change negotiations, approximately 2,000 employees will continue to work at Valmet Automotive’s car plant in Uusikaupunki.

