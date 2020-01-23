Valmet automotive battery test center operational by the end of February

Due to the high demand for test capacities on battery modules and battery systems of electrically powered vehicles, Valmet Automotive is working with high pressure to set up its Battery Test Center (BTC) in Bad Friedrichshall, nearby city of Heilbronn. The facility should be operational by the end of February.

The construction of Valmet Automotive’s new Battery Test Center is well on the way. After the containers were delivered in a spectacular transport in November, the installation of the technical equipment from partner AVL had top priority for the past few weeks. Now technical infrastructure of VA is currently integrated. Afterwards the test runs of the complete systems are on the program.

High demand for testing capacities from automotive industry

The time pressure on the final preparation is high, because the team led by Stefan Sommer, Director Testing Valmet Automotive, wants to make the test capacities available as soon as possible. The test center should be operational by the end of February. That is also necessary: “Since we announced the new Battery Test Center, there has been strong demand from the automotive industry. We are in intensive negotiations and some customers would rather start today than tomorrow”, says Dr. Robert Hentschel, SVP Engineering.

The BTC has been set up on an area of around 1,500 square meters on the location of Valmet Automotive in Bad Friedrichshall. Cells, battery modules and complete battery systems will be tested for environmental compatibility as well as function and safety.

The BTC is characterized in particular in the following points:

flexible and pragmatic engagement of multispecialized professionals within the complete product development process

state-of-the-art battery test equipment of AVL

power for the highest demand of tomorrow with peak performances of up to 3,200 A / 1,200 V / 1,600 kW

a salt spray chamber (16 m³) with active energization of high-voltage battery systems of fully electric vehicles

safety technology at the highest international level.

SOURCE: Valmet