Valmet Automotive again ranked within the top 100 global automotive suppliers

Valmet Automotive is placed again among the world’s 100 largest automotive suppliers despite the planned end of production of an important car model and an associated significant decline in sales in the Vehicle Contract Manufacturing (VCM) business line. The now published “Top 100: Automotive Suppliers Global Ranking 2023”, is compiled annually by the German automotive special interest magazine “Automobil Produktion” in cooperation with the consultancy Roland Berger.

Compared to last year, Valmet Automotive has lost 14 places and is now in 100th place. This comes not as a surprise. The performance is mainly due to the scheduled end of production of the Mercedes-Benz GLC in mid-2022. The model, which was produced at the Uusikaupunki plant alongside with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, has been an important sales driver for the Vehicle Contract Manufacturing (VCM) business line for years.

But, weaker sales in car manufacturing were largely offset by the rapid and strong growth in the EV Systems division. In 2022, Valmet Automotive for the first time had achieved 1 billion euros in sales of battery systems. End of June the company opened its third battery plant in Kirchardt near Heilbronn, and two important battery programs for customers will start later this year.

Since the start of production of Valmet Automotive’s first battery plant in Salo, Finland, in 2019, the company has now manufactured more than 1.8 million battery systems, making it one of the leading suppliers in Europe. In the Roof & Kinematic Systems division, solutions for electromobility such as innovative charging flaps and active spoilers have become a strong growth driver.

To strengthen its position as a leading passenger car contract manufacturer, a few months ago the company in Uusikaupunki opened its new innovation center. This is where solutions for the automotive production of the future are developed and tested.

We are pleased that, despite considerable external and internal challenges, we have once again made it into the top 100 of the world’s largest automotive suppliers. The result reflects the strong position that Valmet Automotive now gained as a leading supplier for electric mobility, says Christian Kleinhans, Senior Vice President Business Development, Valmet Automotive Group.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive