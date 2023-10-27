Valeo’s windshield wipers once again awarded first place in Auto Plus comparison test

Valeo’s range of windshield wipers has won yet another award. After numerous awards for Valeo Canopy™ and Valeo Everguard™, it is now the turn of Valeo Infinium™ to be rewarded by taking the first place in the comparative test of 12 pairs of windshield wipers organised by Auto Plus and based on an average of three criteria (price, fitting and efficiency).

The choice of windshield wipers is an essential safety feature for any vehicle. They help to improve visibility by removing rain, snow and dust. Valeo contributes to the safety of road users by offering significant improvements in terms of visibility and life span.

Thanks to Valeo’s specially developed wiping technologies, Valeo Infinium™ achieves an excellent level of wiping quality and offers one of the best Valeo performances over time.

These performances were praised by Auto Plus, which placed Valeo Infinium™ number one following a comparison of 12 pairs of wipers. Valeo Infinium™ is recognised not only for its wiping quality but also for its ease of fitting and value for money, and scores 20/20 for efficiency.

With this award, Valeo Infinium joins Valeo Canopy™ and Valeo Everguard™, windshield wipers that have won awards for innovation in sustainable development and safety.

Valeo Canopy™, designed to reduce environmental impact, has won the Zepros Awards and been nominated for the Netexplo Change 2023 Award. Valeo Canopy™ is designed from the outset to reduce environmental impact. CO 2 emissions are reduced by 61% (*) compared with a Valeo wiper, which is representative of the majority of wipers sold on the European market today. A performance verified by Bureau Veritas, an independent organisation.

Valeo Everguard™, which has been awarded the Innovation award in the “Infrastructure and Vehicle Improvement” category from Sécurité routière – the French national road safety authority – as well the Safety Award by Auto Moto, delivers exceptional performance thanks to silicone rubber and a Valeo-designed coating. This special combination applies an invisible hydrophobic barrier to the windscreen so that water beads up and runs off as you drive, while ensuring that it lasts twice as long.

Marlène Carrias-Iked, Vice-President of Marketing, Digital & Innovation at Valeo Service, commented: “We are extremely proud of the Auto Plus award, which places Valeo Infinium™ at the top of a comparison of 12 windscreen wipers. Valeo is once again recognised for the quality of its windshield wiper offer, whether for its innovation in sustainable development with Valeo Canopy™ or for its safety qualities with Valeo Everguard™“.