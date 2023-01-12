Valeo’s Innovations at the heart of transformation of mobility in India

Latest technologies in the fields of greener, safer, and smarter mobility displayed at Auto Expo 2023 Components

From January 12 to 15, 2023, Valeo is taking part in the 16th Auto Expo 2023 Components at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India.

Valeo’s innovations are at the heart of the acceleration of the Indian automotive market, as well as the revolutions taking place in the world of mobility. They are characterized by the transformation of engines, the emergence of new vehicles and increased safety. At a time when the automotive market is accelerating in India, particularly in the electric sector, Valeo is in tune with this dynamism by offering appropriate technological innovations.

In India’s capital city, the Group will be demonstrating its latest technologies in the fields of greener, safer, and smarter mobility with a special focus on the four pillars of its Move Up Strategy i.e.

1. Electrification Acceleration: Scalable systems for electrification, from 48V to high voltage, optimized battery thermal management systems for fast-charge and ultra-fast charge EV, quiet and highly efficient cabin thermal management. Our solutions for high voltage for 4Wheelers and 48V for Small mobility (2Wheelers, 3Wheelers, and new mobility providers)

2. ADAS Acceleration : The widest portfolio of sensors in the industry, including the next generation of cameras, radars, designed to enhance vehicles' safety through driver assistance technologies. Fully automated parking solutions. With the most advanced and complete sensor-set, combined with next generation domain/ zonal controllers – a unique software architecture with AI based algorithms, Valeo provides breakthrough safety, comfort and convenience.

3. Interior Experience Reinvention : Will reinvent life on board offering a new level of comfort, safety, and immersive experience.

4. Lighting Everywhere: Innovations in high definition lighting, communicating signalization to support drivers in their task of driving.

At the show, Valeo Service, the Aftermarket Specialist, will display the wide range of product portfolio for the Aftermarket segment.

