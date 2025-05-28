Valeo wins major imaging radar program for automated driving from premium global automaker

This new technology is a unique radar system supporting unsupervised Highway Pilot at 130kph, without a lead vehicle

Valeo has been selected by a Premium Global Automaker for a new radar system to equip its personally-owned vehicles with a hands-off, eyes-off automated driving system. The first production nomination for this radar system will enable an expanded operational design domain of automated driving and improved human-machine response for road hazards at high speeds, among other incremental features.

This award underscores Valeo’s capabilities in innovative system design and system validation, as well as in world-class manufacturing. Valeo will lead the development, validation and production of this breakthrough system, meeting the highest automotive product robustness requirements, and supporting the performance needs of conditionally automated driving (SAE Level 3).

Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo Brain Division, stated: “With this new project, Valeo marks a groundbreaking moment in the history of autonomous driving and leverages its unique expertise in system validation, developed for and proven on technologies such as LiDAR for Level 3 vehicles. This system is enabling vehicles to achieve a Highway pilot unsupervised automated driving at 130kph without a lead vehicle – thanks to the powerful combination of high resolution LiDAR, high resolution camera, and our unique radar system. This win reinforces Valeo’s position as a trusted innovator and a reliable partner for OEMs worldwide.“

Pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving

Valeo’s imaging radar system was developed as a unique system specifically tailored to support high autonomy levels where traditional radar is not sufficient. This unique radar system is supporting unsupervised Highway Pilot at 130kph, without a lead vehicle, in combination with cameras and LiDAR.

Valeo is the leading company to have proven the excellence of its validation capabilities thanks to its work on LiDAR for level 3 vehicles currently on the road. Leveraging this proven track record, Valeo is responsible for the system design, guaranteeing the system’s compliance with the latest and most demanding software and hardware specifications, including functional safety and cybersecurity. With its expertise in large-scale automotive technology production and its global industrial presence, Valeo will manufacture the complete imaging radar system.

Valeo sees high-performance imaging radar as a unique technology for delivering both fully autonomous and highly automated driving at scale. It will join Valeo’s full range of solutions for ADAS and Automated driving, comprising the most extensive sensor portfolio of the market – including Valeo Scala LiDAR – to computing units and software solutions.

SOURCE: Valeo