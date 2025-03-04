Valeo returns to Austin for SXSW 2025

Join us at La French Touch Rendez-Vous - The Courtyard ATX - on March 8, 2025 to discover how Valeo unlocks vehicle technologies to create unmatched experiences

As global leaders in entertainment and tech converge at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025, Valeo returns to Austin with Bpifrance and La French Touch to unveil its innovative solutions that leverage safety features already in the vehicles for enhanced entertainment and personalization.

Driven by consumer demand for immersive in-car experiences, vehicles are evolving into entertainment hubs, offering seamless connectivity and digital experiences akin to home environments. This trend fuels innovation, with high-resolution displays and unique end-user functions becoming crucial differentiators. Leveraging our expertise in automotive hardware and software, alongside strategic partnerships with tech and creative industries, Valeo delivers advanced software, connectivity, and integration solutions, empowering automakers to create captivating in-car entertainment and drive consumer engagement.

At SXSW 2025, we will demonstrate how existing safety features – such as cameras, radars and displays – can be transformed through software to unlock new entertainment and personalization possibilities:

Valeo Racer : a whole new ride experience for passengers

Valeo Racer is a unique extended reality (XR) gaming experience, allowing passengers to play games on their phone or tablet, connected to the vehicle’s Wi-Fi. The game is a proof-of-concept for a new type of in-car entertainment and a demonstration of what Valeo’s augmented reality software development kit delivers. Valeo, the world leader in driver assistance systems, is using its expertise to offer video game developers and automakers the means to develop a new type of game combining the vehicle’s real environment and 3D elements.

Valeo Racer is the first extended reality video game to combine live video and world perception of the real environment with digital gaming elements. The “infinite runner” game is generated by a software stack developed by Valeo. It uses the vehicle’s existing Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), including cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors, and artificial intelligence perception algorithms to insert the car’s real-time environment data into Unity’s Runtime to generate game elements. The Runtime is a proprietary component of the game engine that handles various critical components of the game, rendering high-performance graphics, managing user input and interactions, coordinating game components, supporting real-time physics simulation, animation, scripting languages, asset management, and networking – all on the end device. The cloud-enabled multiplayer mode allows your friends and family to join the game remotely, even if they are not traveling in the vehicle.

Valeo PanoramaXR : share your journey experience with your loved ones

At Valeo, mobility is much more than a simple trip, it is a real journey and an opportunity to create memories. Valeo PanoramaXR uses the vehicle’s driver assistance systems (ADAS), including cameras and radars, along with onboard Artificial Intelligence algorithms to create a 360° view of your driving environment, as if captured by a drone. Thanks to on-board connectivity, integrated video conferencing, and real-time sharing, passengers and remote users can join the ride and communicate effortlessly. More than just a journey, Valeo PanoramaXR turns your trip into an opportunity to stay connected and collaborate seamlessly.

Valeo Panovision : the latest generation of displays for more safety and comfort

Valeo Panovision revolutionizes driver interaction by seamlessly integrating virtual floating images projected across the entire width of the windscreen and combined with our Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (HUD). This innovative solution delivers critical information directly within the driver’s line of sight for enhanced safety.

Beyond safety, Panovision unlocks the potential for immersive experiences for all occupants. With its local dimming display backlight, Panovision optimizes power consumption and contrast, all while maintaining a sleek, minimalist cockpit design where displays are discreetly integrated into the dashboard.

La French Touch Rendez-Vous – March 8, 2025

The Courtyard ATX, 208 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78701

All day from 11am : Valeo demos

12:30 – 12:45 : “From Safety to Entertainment: unlocking today’s car technologies to create unmatched experiences” fireside chat with Anthony Amos, Valeo Immersive Entertainment Research & Development Lead

Register at : https://evenements.bpifrance.fr/la-french-touch-rendez-vous-2025/en

SOURCE: Valeo