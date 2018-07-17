Valeo reports the impacts of the application of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 on 2017 comparative information

The impacts of retrospectively applying IFRS 15 – “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” on 2017 comparative information, as it will be presented in the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2018, are as follows:

the external cost of components imposed by customers, which was previously accounted for in original equipment sales, is now presented as a deduction from “Raw materials consumed”. This reclassification results in a 425 million euro reduction in sales for 2017 and mainly concerns the Thermal Systems Business Group’s front-end module operations;

customer contributions to Research and Development (including prototypes), which were previously presented as a deduction from “Research and Development expenditure”, are now presented in sales under “Miscellaneous”. This reclassification to sales represents an amount of 364 million euros for 2017, resulting in a 2.0 percentage point rise in Research and Development expenditure as a percentage of sales (from 6.1% to 8.1%);

Product Development is usually considered to be related to the production process. Accordingly, customer contributions are recognized in sales over the series production period, although the accounting treatment applied may vary based on projects’ specific contractual or operational features. The application of IFRS 15 results in the deferred recognition of sales, thereby reducing the Group’s operating margin for 2017, including share in net earnings of equity-accounted companies, by 7 million euros (excluding the tax impact).

The retrospective application of IFRS 9 – “Financial Instruments” results in a 12 million euro reduction in net debt at January 1, 2017 and a 2 million euro increase in financial expenses for 2017 relating to the debt renegotiation that took place in 2014 (see Valeo’s 2017 Registration Document, page 294, for a detailed explanation of the application of this standard).

IFRS 15 IFRS 9 (in millions of euros) 2017 – Published Reclassification of components imposed by customers Reclassification of customer contributions to R&D Customer contributions to Product Development Debt renegotiation that took place in 2014 2017 – Restated Total sales 18,550 -425 +364 -5 – 18,484 Cost of sales (15,076) +425 – – – (14,651) Research and Development expenditure (1,130) – -364 – – (1,494) As a % of sales 6.1% 8.1% Operating marginexcluding share in net earnings of equity accounted companies 1,455 – – -5 – 1,450 As a % of sales 7.8% 7.8% Share in net earnings of equity accounted companies 22 – – -2 – 20 Operating marginincluding share in net earnings ofequity-accounted companies 1,477 – – -7 – 1,470 As a % of sales 8.0% 8.0% Cost of net debt (73) – – – -2 (75) Income tax expense (325) – – +1 – (324) Net attributable income 886 – – -6 -2 878 As a % of sales 4.8% 4.8%

2017 data differ from the amounts presented in the 2017 consolidated financial statements published in February 2018 since they have been adjusted to reflect the impact of retrospectively applying these standards. The data are presented in the pro forma tables below:

Sales by type

Published (before application of IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Original Equipment 4,174 4,061 8,235 3,751 4,134 7,885 16,120 Aftermarket 487 476 963 446 478 924 1,887 Miscellaneous 106 160 266 104 173 277 543 TOTAL 4,767 4,697 9,464 4,301 4,785 9,086 18,550

Pro forma (restated under IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Original Equipment 4,067 3,960 8,027 3,648 4,020 7,668 15,695 Aftermarket 487 476 963 446 478 924 1,887 Miscellaneous 189 254 443 175 284 459 902 TOTAL 4,743 4,690 9,433 4,269 4,782 9,051 18,484

Adjustment (restatement under IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Original Equipment -107 -101 -208 -103 -114 -217 -425 Aftermarket 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miscellaneous +83 +94 +177 +71 +111 +182 +359 TOTAL -24 -7 -31 -32 -3 -35 -66

Original equipment sales by destination region

Published (before application of IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Europe & Africa 2,001 1,919 3,920 1,726 1,904 3,630 7,550 Asia, Middle East & Oceania 1,189 1,192 2,381 1,200 1,384 2,584 4,965 of which China 564 548 1,112 557 702 1,259 2,371 excluding China 625 644 1,269 643 682 1,325 2,594 North America 895 857 1,752 732 751 1,483 3,235 South America 89 93 182 93 95 188 370 TOTAL 4,174 4,061 8,235 3,751 4,134 7,885 16,120

Pro forma (restated under IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Europe & Africa 1,990 1,910 3,900 1,716 1,898 3,614 7,514 Asia, Middle East & Oceania 1,167 1,171 2,338 1,167 1,344 2,511 4,849 of which China 545 529 1,074 526 668 1,194 2,268 excluding China 622 642 1,264 641 676 1,317 2,581 North America 821 786 1,607 672 683 1,355 2,962 South America 89 93 182 93 95 188 370 TOTAL 4,067 3,960 8,027 3,648 4,020 7,668 15,695

Adjustment (restatement under IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Europe & Africa -11 -9 -20 -10 -6 -16 -36 Asia, Middle East & Oceania -22 -21 -43 -33 -40 -73 -116 of which China -19 -19 -38 -31 -34 -65 -103 excluding China -3 -2 -5 -2 -6 -8 -13 North America -74 -71 -145 -60 -68 -128 -273 South America 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL -107 -101 -208 -103 -114 -217 -425

Sales by Business Group (including intersegment sales)

Published (before application of IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems 938 899 1,837 859 894 1,753 3,590 Powertrain Systems 1,105 1,058 2,163 963 1,174 2,137 4,300 Thermal Systems 1,312 1,282 2,594 1,157 1,252 2,409 5,003 Visibility Systems 1,458 1,495 2,953 1,355 1,500 2,855 5,808 TOTAL 4,767 4,697 9,464 4,301 4,785 9,086 18,550

Pro forma (restated under IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems 962 927 1,889 878 932 1,810 3,699 Powertrain Systems 1,117 1,071 2,188 973 1,193 2,166 4,354 Thermal Systems 1,224 1,201 2,425 1,070 1,166 2,236 4,661 Visibility Systems 1,485 1,529 3,014 1,381 1,526 2,907 5,921 TOTAL 4,743 4,690 9,433 4,269 4,782 9,051 18,484

Adjustment (restatement under IFRS 15) (in millions of euros) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 H1 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems +24 +28 +52 +19 +38 +57 +109 Powertrain Systems +12 +13 +25 +10 +19 +29 +54 Thermal Systems -88 -81 -169 -87 -86 -173 -342 Visibility Systems +27 +34 +61 +26 +26 +52 +113 TOTAL -24 -7 -31 -32 -3 -35 -66

EBITDA* by Business Group

Published

(before application of IFRS 15) Pro forma

(restated under IFRS 15) Adjustment

(restatement under IFRS 15) (in millions of euros)(as a % of sales) H1 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 H1 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 H1 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems 266 256 522 267 258 525 +1 +2 +3 14.5% 14.6% 14.5% 14.1% 14.3% 14.2% -0.4 pts -0.3 pts -0.3 pts Powertrain Systems 276 290 566 275 289 564 -1 -1 -2 12.8% 13.6% 13.2% 12.6% 13.3% 13.0% -0.2 pts -0.3 pts -0.2 pts Thermal Systems 267 272 539 266 270 536 -1 -2 -3 10.3% 11.3% 10.8% 11.0% 12.1% 11.5% +0.7 pts +0.8 pts +0.7 pts Visibility Systems 392 375 767 391 373 764 -1 -2 -3 13.3% 13.1% 13.2% 13.0% 12.8% 12.9% -0.3 pts -0.3 pts -0.3 pts TOTAL 1,215 1,221 2,436 1,213 1,218 2,431 -2 -3 -5 12.8% 13.4% 13.1% 12.9% 13.5% 13.2% +0.1 pts +0.1 pts +0.1 pts

* See Financial Glossary, page 6.

Earnings and net debt

Published (before application of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9) Pro forma (restated under IFRS 15 and IFRS 9) Adjustment (restatement under IFRS 15 and IFRS 9) (in millions of euros)(as a % of sales) H1 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 H1 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 H1 2017 H2 2017 Full-year 2017 Sales 9,464 9,086 18,550 9,433 9,051 18,484 -31 -35 -66 Cost of sales (7,703) (7,373) (15,076) (7,495) (7,156) (14,651) +208 +217 +425 -81.4% -81.1% -81.3% -79.5% -79.1% -79.3% +1.9 pts +2.0 pts +2.0 pts R&D expenditure (582) (548) (1,130) (761) (733) (1,494) -179 -185 -364 -6.1% -6.0% -6.1% -8.1% -8.1% -8.1% -2.0 pts -2.1 pts -2.0 pts Selling and (454) (435) (889) (454) (435) (889) 0 0 0 administrative expenses -4.8% -4.8% -4.8% -4.8% -4.8% -4.8% 0.0 pts 0.0 pts 0.0 pts Operating marginexcluding share in net earnings of equity-accounted companies 725 730 1,455 723 727 1,450 -2 -3 -5 7.7% 8.0% 7.8% 7.7% 8.0% 7.8% 0.0 pts 0.0 pts 0.0 pts Share in netearnings of equity-accounted companies 29 (7) 22 29 (9) 20 0 -2 -2 Operating marginincluding share in net earnings of equity-accounted companies* 754 723 1,477 752 718 1,470 -2 -5 -7 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 7.9% 8.0% 0.0 pts -0.1 pts 0.0 pts Net attributable income 506 380 886 504 374 878 -2 -6 -8 5.3% 4.2% 4.8% 5.3% 4.1% 4.8% 0.0 pts -0.1 pts 0.0 pts Net debt* 1,118 1,852 1,852 1,107 1,842 1,842 -11 -10 -10

* See Financial Glossary, page 6.

