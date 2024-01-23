Valeo remains the French company filing the most patents worldwide

Valeo has ranked once again first among French patent applicants worldwide, with 1,218 patents published in one year*, according to the ranking published by the Institut National de la Propriété Intellectuelle (INPI), which lists the first filings published with the world’s main patent offices. Valeo’s innovations are protected by a portfolio of almost 28,000 patents worldwide

Valeo has ranked once again first among French patent applicants worldwide, with 1,218 patents published in one year*, according to the ranking published by the Institut National de la Propriété Intellectuelle (INPI), which lists the first filings published with the world’s main patent offices. Valeo’s innovations are protected by a portfolio of almost 28,000 patents worldwide. Of the 1,218 patents published, 44% were in France, 25% in Germany, 8% in Europe (excluding France and Germany), 11% in China and 12% in the rest of the world, reflecting the Group’s global footprint and capability to leverage R&D capabilities in its different countries.

Christophe Perillat, Valeo Chief Executive Officer, said: “The INPI report highlights the capacity for innovation of Valeo’s teams around the world, particularly in our 4 pillars, at the heart of transformation of the mobility: electrification, driving assistance systems, lighting and technologies to reinvent life on board. Every day, our teams find new solutions to make mobility more sustainable, safer and smarter. It is in Valeo’s DNA to make cutting-edge technologies accessible to as many people as possible.”

Patents recently filed by Valeo mainly concerned:

electrification technologies, such as the rare-earth-free electric motor, self-cooling electrical systems combining motor, inverter and gearbox, battery cooling systems or cabin heating systems dedicated to electric vehicles to optimise their range;

driving assistance technologies, such as valet parking and cameras;

lighting technologies, in particular high-definition lighting and solutions for integrating sensors and lighting;

technologies for reinventing life on board, including optimised displays and systems for detecting people’s presence in the cabin.

Valeo is also stepping up the protection of its software innovations, in addition to the protection of its products and components.

As a reminder, in April 2023 Valeo was ranked first French patent applicant at the European Patent Office (EPO) for the year 2022, with 588 patents (31st in the ranking). In 2023, Valeo’s R&D effort amounted to 2 billion euros, or 10% of the Group’s original equipment sales.

*2022

