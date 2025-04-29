Valeo: Q1 2025 Sales

“In a turbulent environment, Valeo maintained its original equipment sales in the first quarter. This result was delivered thanks to a solid performance in Europe and in Asia excluding China, and despite delayed production start-ups in North America and the rapid change in the customer mix in China.

Valeo has taken the necessary decisions to ensure it meets its full-year 2025 objectives and to make 2025 a year in which it takes a new step in improving its profitability and cash generation. To this end, we are accelerating our restructuring plans, which aim in particular to reduce, in the first half, our administrative and selling costs by around 5% and our investments in property, plant and equipment as well as intangible assets by around 15%, compared with the same period of 2024. We are also making rapid progress on neutralizing the direct impact of tariffs, by conducting an exhaustive review of our supply chain and holding firm on our business policy in order to obtain compensation for 100% of the remaining costs. None of this would be possible without the constant commitment of Valeo’s teams: I would like to thank them for their dedication, especially during this challenging time.

In addition, the Group can continue to leverage its attractive product portfolio. Our rigorous approach to order intake, focused on profitability, remains a key component of our strategy. Strong business momentum in ADAS is demonstrated by the recent order intake from Volkswagen. It showcases our ability to advance innovation in driving assistance technologies and to increase our content per vehicle, particularly thanks to our expertise in hardware and software.“

Christophe Périllat, Valeo’s Chief Executive Officer