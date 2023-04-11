Valeo presents its immersive technologies at Laval Virtual

The development of virtual reality and mixed reality is opening up opportunities for the automotive industry

Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) are proving to be valuable tools for automotive designers and engineers. They facilitate the design, visualization and validation of prototypes in real time which reduces costs and development times significantly.

But these technologies also radically transform the cabin into an immersive and interactive entertainment space. Long journeys and recharging times in an electric vehicle become a playful experience, where passengers can immerse themselves in virtual worlds, watch 3D movies, or communicate in mixed reality with their loved ones.

“Virtual and immersive realities are a fantastic opportunity for the automotive industry and Valeo is at the forefront of this revolution. They allow us to accelerate the development of our products with our customers, but also to offer users new experiences inside the vehicles. Thanks to the expertise of our teams, we are developing solutions and services that are revolutionizing the mobility experience“, said Geoffrey Bouquot, Valeo Chief Technology Officer and Vice President Strategy.

At Laval Virtual, Valeo will be presenting some of its solutions on its stand:

The eXtended Reality Experience offers passengers an immersive, intuitive and interactive experience. Wearing a virtual reality headset, they can immerse themselves in the world of their choice. Valeo’s various sensors in the vehicle’s cabin allow interaction with these virtual worlds. Similarly, Valeo’s external sensors integrate the reality of the vehicle’s environment with these virtual worlds for a particularly comfortable mixed reality experience for users.

offers passengers an immersive, intuitive and interactive experience. Wearing a virtual reality headset, they can immerse themselves in the world of their choice. Valeo’s various sensors in the vehicle’s cabin allow interaction with these virtual worlds. Similarly, Valeo’s external sensors integrate the reality of the vehicle’s environment with these virtual worlds for a particularly comfortable mixed reality experience for users. Panorama XR allows users to share with their contacts, in real time, a 3D representation of their car, in the real environment filmed by the vehicle’s cameras. Their contact can see the car on their smartphone as if they were flying over it in a virtual drone that they can pilot, allowing them to enjoy the landscape in which the car moves.

allows users to share with their contacts, in real time, a 3D representation of their car, in the real environment filmed by the vehicle’s cameras. Their contact can see the car on their smartphone as if they were flying over it in a virtual drone that they can pilot, allowing them to enjoy the landscape in which the car moves. Voyage XR creates the illusion that a person of your choice, located outside the vehicle, is by your side. The individual’s avatar appears in the rear-view mirror and you can both interact in real time. The remote traveler meanwhile enjoys an immersive experience thanks to a helmet and virtual reality controllers. In addition to its enhanced safety features for remote-control driving, Valeo Voyage XR opens the door to a whole new world of experiences inside the vehicle.

Passengers are increasingly looking for a customized and comfortable in-vehicle experience that provides a sense of safety and well-being, while allowing them to be entertained and connected to their loved ones and the outside world. This trend represents a significant opportunity for Valeo to enrich its interior equipment offer for vehicles, notably by integrating advanced screens, high-performance connectivity systems, interactive surfaces and observation and monitoring devices. In this strategic area of reinventing the interior experience, Valeo aims to increase its sales from 1.2 billion euros in 2021 to more than 2 billion euros in 2025, representing an average annual growth rate of 14% over the period.

SOURCE: Valeo