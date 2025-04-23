Valeo partners with PanGood to co-develop a high-efficiency integrated Axial Flux Generator system

Valeo and PanGood are leveraging their expertise in motors and power electronics to prepare for the future of electric mobility

Valeo and PanGood, a Chinese innovative high-tech company, today announced the co-development of a new generation of Axial Flux Generator, a breakthrough in compact, light, and high-efficiency electric powertrain design. The jointly developed 2-in-1 generator seamlessly integrates the motor and inverter into a highly compact and scalable solution. Its architecture is adapted to all types of electric vehicles, particularly Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs) that require efficient electric drive units supported by smart energy distribution for extending range without increasing mass or cost.

China is already the world leader in electrification with the New Energy Vehicles concept, which includes battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). As electric mobility continues to grow, extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) are emerging as the perfect compromise between performance, range, and sustainability. EREVs provide the benefits of electric driving without the range or charging constraints. This collaboration merges PanGood’s expertise in axial flux architecture with Valeo’s long-standing leadership in inverters, power electronics, and system integration. Together, they aim to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions, especially for Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs).

Xavier Dupont, CEO of Valeo Power Division, said: “Axial Flux is a powerful enabler for smart architectures, especially in EREVs, where maximizing electric range while keeping the system lightweight and compact is a key challenge. This partnership with PanGood allows us to combine the best of motor design and power electronics, for a technically advanced solution ready for global industrialization. Our goal is to unlock new levels of efficiency and modularity for future electrified vehicles.”

Henry Han, founder of PanGood, said: “PanGood focused on the development, design, and production of axial flux motors for over 9 years. The most obvious technical advantage of axial flux motors is that they are compact in size and light in weight. We fully use the benefits of axial flux motors for different powertrain applications, EREV generator is one of the best-fitting application fields. It’s our pleasure to collaborate with Valeo, we believe that we will perform great success by best fitting technical solutions.”

Revolutionizing range extenders: compact power and efficiency with Axial Flux technology Unlike traditional radial flux motors, axial flux motors deliver higher power density in a significantly more compact format. Their slim profile makes them ideal for applications where packaging constraints are critical. When integrated with Valeo’s high-efficiency inverter and advanced thermal control, the resulting range extender system offers superior performances:

Up to 50% size and weight reduction for the same power output, enabling more compact and lightweight integration.

Up to 97% efficiency in the speed range of generator main usage, ensuring optimized energy during driving cycle.

System simplification thanks to direct drive between ICE and Generator: no reducerneeded. Plug and play solution with the inverter being integrated.

SOURCE: Valeo