Valeo partners with Dassault Systèmes to accelerate R&D digitalisation

Valeo, a world leader in mobility technologies, and Dassault Systèmes today announced their partnership. Valeo will rely on Dassault Systèmes’ “Global Modular Platform” and “Smart, Safe & Connected” industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the digital transformation of the Group’s research and development activities.

Valeo will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to more than 15,000 users across the Group to manage growing product complexity and contribute to Valeo’s leading offer in terms of software and hardware solutions for electrification, advanced driving assistance systems and lighting.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, multiple activities across Valeo will be able to capitalise on existing legacy data to boost innovation and take informed decisions leveraging intelligent data by benefiting from technology on the platform that is always up-to-date.

“At Valeo, we are proud to be the key innovation partner of our clients. Our more than 20,000 engineers develop innovative solutions combining hardware and software and leveraging AI to make tomorrow’s mobility safer and more sustainable. Thanks to our partnership with Dassault Systèmes, our teams will have more efficient solutions enabling digital continuity to support our world leading R&D activities.” said Christophe Périllat, Chief Executive Officer, Valeo.

“The automotive industry is highly competitive, and companies continually strive to address the imperative of sustainability and generate experiences that consumers love. We’re elevating our long partnership with Valeo to foster this spirit of innovation and further support its transformation to a tech company for the automotive industry,” said Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes.

“Creating new mobility usages and universes of experiences requires proven capabilities for styling, electrification and software-defined vehicles. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform is this differentiator. It leverages the power of generative AI to connect models from science to data from experience, along the full lifecycle of the vehicle.“

