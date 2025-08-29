Valeo opens a new production facility in China to support the software-defined vehicle revolution

Located in Shanghai, the new plant focuses on the R&D and production of Domain Controllers and Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Valeo, global leader in driving assistance systems, announced today the official grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Waigang Industrial Park, located in the Jiading District of northwestern Shanghai, China. A major milestone in the development of Valeo in China, the opening of this new production site further strengthens the Group’s local manufacturing capabilities and consolidates its leading position in the field of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), on the Chinese market and worldwide.

Christophe Périllat, CEO of Valeo Group, stated: “Valeo attaches great importance to China’s automotive market as a global innovation hub, especially with Shanghai leading the global trend in software-defined vehicle, ADAS and electrification technologies. The opening of our new production unit is a key measure to strengthen our innovation capabilities of ‘Invent with China’. It demonstrates our strong commitment and confidence in actively participating in the ongoing transformation of China’s automotive industry.“

30,000 square meters dedicated to R&D and production of Valeo’s ADAS solutions

Valeo’s new manufacturing facility covers an area of approximately 30,000 square meters. Its activity is mainly R&D and manufacturing of various types of ADAS sensors, including LiDAR technology, which plays a key role in enabling autonomous driving from Level 3 and above, and computing products such as domain and zonal controllers. All these technologies are part of Valeo’s portfolio of solutions developed to support the software-defined vehicle (SDV) revolution, paving the way for autonomous driving and reinventing the in-vehicle experience to create smarter and more sustainable mobility.

China: Valeo’s key industrial hub and source of innovation

China is a significant source of innovation for Valeo BRAIN division, hosting three integrated R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, as well as an independent R&D center in Wuhan. In January 2025, the Shenzhen facility was officially recognized as a “Lighthouse Factory” by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company.

In total, Valeo employs over 18,000 people in China, including 4,500 engineers dedicated to innovation and technological advancement.

Since entering the Chinese market in 1994, Valeo has been sticking to the principle of “Be Chinese in China,” continuously expanding its local production layout through sustained investment to lay a solid foundation for local innovation and production. The launch of Valeo’s new Shanghai plant not only showcases Valeo’s ever-improving manufacturing capabilities but also fully reflects its firm commitment to continuing investment in China and enhancing local production and innovation capacities.

SOURCE: Valeo