Valeo levels up the expertise of mechanics thanks to the launch of Valeo Tech Academy

To meet the evolving needs of the industry, Valeo is launching Valeo Tech Academy, an innovative training program that offers both digital and in-person learning

Currently, one in two mechanics do not maintain or repair electric vehicles, and 62% do not engage in ADAS maintenance. In view of this skill gap, Valeo is committed to supporting the aftermarket beyond just supplying spare parts.

Valeo Tech Academy provides brand-agnostic training, covering all automotive systems and brands, not just Valeo products, to ensure a comprehensive learning experience across the entire automotive landscape.

Marlène Carrias-Iked, Vice-President Strategic Marketing, Digital and Innovation for Valeo Service: “As a leader in electrification and ADAS, Valeo is proud to leverage its expertise to support the growing needs of workshops with the development of electrification and autonomous driving. Thanks to Valeo Tech Academy, we are able to offer tailor-made solutions to prepare mechanics to diagnose and repair electric vehicles and vehicles equipped with driving assistance systems (ADAS). We have already launched Valeo Tech Academy in France, Germany, Poland, Spain and the UK with the ambition to extend the offer to other countries.”

Valeo Tech Academy is an extensive digital program with 45 hours dedicated to maintenance and repair solutions on current technologies as they make the majority of workshop entries today. It is also a standout new technologies program including 50 hours of online pure electric and hybrid vehicles training from security basics to advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting, and 25 hours of ADAS digital training.

All sessions can be followed under the form of short capsules (5 to 30% minutes), allowing mechanics to learn at their own pace and at any time of the day. The program also includes prior and post-assessments to ensure measurable skill improvements.

Valeo Tech Academy enhances the digital learning experience with immersive interactive gamified content and high-quality visuals, making the training program dynamic, enjoyable, and effective.

The offer is competitively priced, featuring innovative payment options, including the choice to purchase individual modules or subscribe to flexible monthly or yearly plans.

Valeo Tech Academy also provides advanced face-to-face sessions, including one full day on ADAS or EV training. Our innovative in-person sessions are based on simulators that allow mechanics to engage in over 150 real-life repair scenarios—ensuring they are better prepared for the challenges they will face in the workshop. Unlike traditional training programs that often focus on a limited set of problems tied to a single vehicle type, our simulator-based sessions cover a wide range of repair scenarios. This comprehensive approach allows mechanics to gain practical experience across various makes and models, significantly expanding their knowledge and skills.

The simulators allow mechanics to work with all components found in electrified vehicles, including batteries, inverters, and electric motors. They will gain a deep understanding of the interaction between these systems and components and will use real tools—including calibration equipment—during their training.

Valeo is capable of training mechanics in EV for all architectures, diagnosing failure combinations, and understanding all of the possible solutions and situations they might come across. In workshops, 60% of time is spent on diagnostics, yet many assessments are too slow or inaccurate, leading to claims, driver dissatisfaction, and lost productivity. Our new simulator-based training enables mechanics to quickly identify issues and sharpen their problem-solving skills, leading to faster, more accurate diagnoses and improved workshop efficiency.

Valeo Tech Academy is a ‘Certified Training Organization, with courses and trainers certified by

IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry), which sets the benchmark in the standards for automotive skills globally,

and Qualiopi in France. This ensures the highest standards in professional education and access to public funding.

SOURCE: Valeo