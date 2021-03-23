Valeo joins the CAC 40 ESG index

Valeo joins the new “CAC 40 ESG” index comprising 40 companies that have demonstrated the best environmental, social and governance practices.

Jacques Aschenbroich, Valeo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The Group is delighted to once again be recognized as a leader in sustainable development. Valeo’s inclusion in the index acknowledges the strategy, performance and transparency of a Group that has been committed to environmental, social and governance issues for more than ten years.”

On February 4, 2021, Valeo committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and to reaching 45% of its objective by 2030. This “CAP 50” carbon neutrality plan includes its suppliers, its own operating activities and the end use of its products (Scopes 1, 2 and 3).

Thanks to its strategic choices, Valeo has established itself as the world leader in vehicle electrification and driving assistance systems. In 2020, 94% of the Group’s original equipment sales were generated by technologies that contribute to reducing CO 2 emissions and improving road safety.

Valeo is regularly recognized for its comprehensive sustainable development (environmental, social and governance) approach. On January 25, 2021, Corporate Knights ranked Valeo as the most sustainable company in the automotive sector, among the world’s 100 most sustainable listed corporations. In 2020, Valeo was also the highest rated automotive supplier by non-financial rating agencies MSCI (AAA), CDP (A), Sustainalytics and SAM (76/100). The Group also maintained its leadership position in the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World index for the fifth year in a row.

SOURCE: Valeo