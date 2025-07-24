Valeo: H1 2025 results

In first-half 2025, Valeo’s results are in line with the trajectory it set out, with improved profitability and cash generation thanks to the rigorous management of its activities. In particular, this involves strict price management, measures to reduce its costs and investments and a repositioning toward new contracts with better margins:

“Our first-half 2025 results demonstrate our capacity to take a new step in improving our profitability and cash generation.

Our gross margin, EBITDA, operating margin and cash generation are up sharply. All our Divisions reported progress.

Our strong discipline in price management, both in terms of the profitability of new orders and the management of current production, continues to support our profitability. In particular, the net impact of tariffs in the United States was not material over the period.

Cost-cutting measures also made a decisive contribution to improving our financial performance. Administrative costs were down by 5%, investments by 23%, and gross R&D expenditure by 11%. I would like to thank our teams for their efforts in these areas and the quality of our first-half results.

These solid results were achieved in an environment where the strong growth of Chinese automakers is rapidly changing the global mix. We very quickly took steps to accelerate our exposure to these customers. In the first half of the year, we recorded major wins, with order intake from Chinese automakers accelerating to almost three times our sales.

In today’s complex and demanding environment, we are continuing to prepare for the future and preserve our capacity for innovation. During the period, our customers demonstrated their trust in us: General Motors and Volkswagen named Valeo a supplier of the year, acknowledging the work put in by Valeo’s teams to achieve the highest level of operating performance. Order intake rose 30% to 11.8 billion euros in the first half, in line with our strong price discipline.

Our roadmap is clear – create the conditions for future growth, and improve our financial performance today through a lower break-even point and strict price discipline.“

Christophe Périllat, Valeo’s Chief Executive Officer