Valeo certified “Global Top Employer” in three regions

Thelabel is awarded by the Top Employers Institute to multinational companies that are certified individually in at least 20 countries on several continents.

In 2018, Valeo was named a “Top Employer” in Europe, Asia-Pacific and, for the first time, North America, with certification in 13 (Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom), five (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand) and three (Canada, Mexico and the United States) countries, respectively.

The other countries that earned a distinction are Egypt and Tunisia in Africa and Brazil in South America.

Valeo has 111,600 employees in 33 countries. To support its fast-paced growth, the Group intends to continue its assertive recruitment drive and hire an average 15,000 people each year over the next five years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.valeo.com/en/socle/working-at-valeo/