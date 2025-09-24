Valeo awarded new contracts to supply next-generation climate system to leading Chinese automaker

Valeo’s innovative Dual Layer HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system delivers improved thermal comfort and leading to up to 25% energy gain

Valeo, a global leader in cabin thermal management solutions, has secured a new contract to supply its innovative Dual Layer HVAC system for a leading Chinese automaker. Valeo will leverage its expertise in air conditioning systems, allowing its client to improve overall quality of comfort inside the cabin, while minimizing impact on emissions. With its latest contract awarded just a few days ago, Valeo has now secured a total of 10 contracts with 5 different customers in China, representing an overall value of multi-hundred million euros.

The new project has already entered the detail design phase and serial production is expected to begin in 2026. This collaboration not only lays the foundation for Valeo to expand its partnerships with major Chinese automakers, but will also drive the evolution of automotive HVAC technology towards higher efficiency and greater intelligence.

Xavier Dupont, CEO of Valeo Power Division, said: “This new contract demonstrates Valeo’s continued breakthroughs in cabin thermal management, particularly in the field of advanced HVAC technologies. Thanks to its innovative design and low energy consumption, our solution will help differentiate our customer’s models in the market. Our dedicated team, localized in China, will support this strategic program with research and development capabilities to respond quickly and effectively to our customer’s needs”.

50% faster heating and enhanced comfort in cold climates

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system is key to passenger comfort and safety, ensuring a pleasant cabin temperature and clear visibility. Valeo’s innovative solution features a dual-layer four-zone modular design. Its distinctive ‘Tulip design’ directs fresh air to the windscreen for rapid demisting while circulating warm air to passengers’ feet for faster comfort. It integrates smart AI temperature control and air volume algorithms, precisely adjusting air flow and temperature based on the position of the driver and passengers. This results in improved thermal comfort, with cabin heating up to 50% faster at –15°C.

Saving energy, extending range of electrified vehicles

Valeo’s solution is adapted to multiple vehicle platforms including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, BEVs and PHEVs and is particularly suited to electrified vehicles thanks to its low energy consumption. Combined with its AI-driven temperature and air flow control algorithms, Valeo Dual Layer HVAC cuts component energy use by 15% on average. In cold conditions (–15°C), this translates to a 1,000 W reduction in power demand—a 25% improvement of the energy consumption over standard HVAC units during cabin warm-up.

SOURCE: Valeo