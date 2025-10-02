Valeo announces world premiere of electric compressor for buses at Busworld Europe

At Busworld Europe (October 4–9, 2025), the world’s largest exhibition dedicated to the bus and coach industry, Valeo will unveil in world premiere, its new electric compressor with integrated inverter, the EDC-120 electric compressor, designed for the electric bus segment

At Busworld Europe (October 4–9, 2025), the world’s largest exhibition dedicated to the bus and coach industry, Valeo will unveil in world premiere, its new electric compressor with integrated inverter, the EDC-120 electric compressor, designed for the electric bus segment. This launch demonstrates Valeo’s commitment to expanding its electrification expertise beyond passenger and light commercial vehicles into the heavy-duty and bus markets.

Claudine Rochette,Valeo Power Division Strategy & Communication VP, said: “At Valeo, we are leading the electrification of the automotive market. With the launch of the compact and powerful EDC-120 electric compressor, Valeo drives into the electric bus market. This segment is expected to continue growing worldwide, and Valeo’s ambitions do not stop at the electric compressor: we already have a wide portfolio of products for electric cars and light commercial vehicles that will be adapted for use in buses.”

Driving forward the electrification

The EDC-120 electric compressor, featuring an integrated inverter, has been engineered to meet the demands of electric buses in terms of performance, energy efficiency, and reliability. This innovation builds on Valeo’s established portfolio of electrification solutions, including motors, inverters, DC/DC converters, heat pumps, and other key components for electrified vehicles. Valeo will further extend its portfolio by adapting these components and meet the specific requirements for electric buses.

Valeo capitalizes also on its industrial scale and technological expertise to capture a significant share of the electric bus market, with the launch of production of the EDC-120 compressor planned for 2026 in China, where the adoption of electric buses is most advanced. The company aims to establish a strong global presence, leveraging its international capabilities and local industrial footprint.

The entry into the electric bus market is also part of Valeo’s commitment to supporting the energy transition in the mobility sector by providing innovative and competitive technologies.

SOURCE: Valeo