Valeo announces an employee share offering

Valeo announces the launch of a share subscription offering reserved for employees. Around 91 000 Group employees are eligible to the offering proposed in 21 countries. The main terms of this offering are described below.

ISSUER

Valeo, a French Société Anonyme with a share capital of EUR 241,036,743 having its registered office at 43, rue Bayen – 75017 Paris Cedex 17 – France, and registered in the trade registry of Paris under number 552 030 967 (the “Company”)

Listed on Euronext Paris (France)

ISIN code: FR0013176526 FR

PURPOSE OF THE OFFERING

This plan is part of the development of the employee shareholding policy of Valeo in France and abroad with the goal of involving employees in the performance and development of the Group.

CONTEXT OF THE OFFER – SECURITIES OFFERED

The offer is proposed pursuant to Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, in the context of the French group savings plan (plan d’épargne de groupe, PEG) and the international group savings plan (plan d’epargne de groupe international, PEGI) of Valeo.

The subscription of shares is made on the basis of the Company’s shareholder’s authorisation given by the 18th resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of May 23, 2019. Employees subscribing to the offering outside of France will benefit from the grant of shares for free based on the 19th resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of May 23, 2019.

The share subscription offering covers a maximum of 1,200,000 Valeo shares with a nominal value of EUR 1 per share.

The shares will bear immediate dividend entitlements and will be fully fungible with existing shares upon their issuance.

