Valeo and Virta partner for integrated charging solution

At the upcoming Flotauto Show on February 6th, Valeo and Virta will officialize partnership aimed at strengthening their positions in the expanding electric vehicle and energy management ecosystem by integrating their technologies.

Valeo, a global leader for automotive technology, partner to all automakers and a leader of car electrification is also an active player on the electrified mobility market through a wide range of charging stations, charging cables and mobile chargers, under the Valeo Ineez brand. Valeo is leveraging its leadership in electrification systems to offer solutions beyond automotive.

Virta is a global technology company developing smart EV charging services that connect EV’s, drivers and energy systems. The Virta Charging Point Management System (CPMS) platform is used by fleet companies and Charging Point Owners across energy, petrol retail, automotive and real estate industries in 36 countries in Europe and South-East Asia.

Thanks to the partnership, Valeo and Vitra will combine their technologies in a growing EV market where charging and energy management are key. An optimized integration of Valeo’s Ineez charger into Virta’s CPMS will offer efficient and reliable management of the EV charging to professional users such as carmakers, fleets, leasing companies, charging service providers and other commercial and industrial customers.

Isabelle D’Ambrosio, Valeo VP Smart Mobility declared: “Valeo is at the forefront of the electrification of mobility. We are proud to announce the partnership between Virta and Valeo. It will contribute to enhancing the Valeo Ineez’ offer with seamless and integrated solutions and thus put the customer experience even more at the heart of our priorities. This is another proof of Valeo’s commitment to offering the latest technologies for more sustainable mobility“.

Jussi Palola, Chief Innovation Officer at Virta, highlighted the transformative potential of the partnership: “Valeo, Virta, and our partners are uniquely positioned on a global scale to advance the integration of cars, charging infrastructure and energy systems enabling seamless interactions for users. Together our innovative solutions enhance the charging experience and position EVs as an integral yet mobile part of the energy ecosystem“.

The collaboration focuses on promoting the seamless integration and optimal combination of Valeo and Virta’s advanced technologies but also paves the way toward fully realizing the potential of Vehicle to Grid (V2G) technology. This transformation would enable electric vehicles not only to draw energy from the grid, but also to release surplus energy, thereby balancing supply and demand while helping consumers maximize the value of the electric vehicles and contributing to the energy transition.

Valeo and Virta will be at the Flotauto Show on February 6th, 2025, at La Grande Halle (Porte de la Villette), booth A15. They will unveil their joint solution and officialize their strategic partnership at the event.

SOURCE: Valeo