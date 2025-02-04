Valeo and Virta partner for integrated charging solution

At the upcoming Flotauto Show on February 6th, Valeo and Virta will officialize partnership aimed at strengthening their positions in the expanding electric vehicle and energy management ecosystem by integrating their technologies.
Valeo, a global leader for automotive technology, partner to all automakers and a leader of car electrification is also an active player on the electrified mobility market through a wide range of charging stations, charging cables and mobile chargers, under the Valeo Ineez brand. Valeo is leveraging its leadership in electrification systems to offer solutions beyond automotive.