Valeo and the CEA to collaborate on advanced research in power electronics to prepare for tomorrow’s electric mobility

Valeo and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) signed an agreement to collaborate on the next generations of power electronics, which are at the heart of the challenges facing tomorrow’s electric mobility.

Power electronics are key to motor control, energy management and charging speed in electric vehicles. Valeo and the CEA’s teams will work together on advanced research into innovative electronic technologies with the aim of improving electric vehicle efficiency (increasing driving range), optimizing the powertrain and reducing the weight of onboard power electronics.

As a champion of electrification, Valeo will contribute its expertise in power electronics, an area in which it has a leading position.

Xavier Dupont, President of Valeo’s Powertrain Systems Business Group, said: “The world of mobility is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, leading to a significant acceleration in electrification. Valeo is at the heart of this transformation, and this new collaboration with the CEA in the field of power electronics will enable us to further accelerate in electrification, offering the best technologies while at the same time addressing the challenge of carbon neutrality.“

The CEA will contribute its expertise in the fields of microelectronics and materials, as well as in the definition and design of digital twins to optimize the conversion systems being researched.

Sébastien Dauvé, Chief Executive Officer of CEA-Leti, commented, “This agreement demonstrates CEA’s commitment to the key challenges related to vehicle electrification. The partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to support the industry, which focuses on the design of innovative power components all the way through to the development of high-performance conversion systems. We are delighted to support Valeo’s strategy and our teams are highly motivated by the challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.“

This agreement is part of the IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) dedicated to electronics, which aims to promote innovation in strategic and forward-looking industrial fields (France 2030) through transnational European projects.

Innovation is central to Valeo’s growth strategy. The Group has been ranked as the world’s leading French patent applicant, with 1,777 patents filed in one year (2020), according to the list published by France’s INPI intellectual property institute on June 14, 2022. Last year, 45% of its order intake was for technologies that didn’t exist three years prior. The agreement signed with the CEA further illustrates Valeo’s commitment to innovation.

SOURCE: Valeo