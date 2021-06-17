Valeo and Navya strengthen their technological and industrial collaboration

Valeo and Navya have decided to step up their technological and industrial collaboration in the field of autonomous shuttles

Valeo and Navya have decided to step up their technological and industrial collaboration in the field of autonomous shuttles.

The Navya shuttles (180 units sold as at December 31, 2020) which are operated worldwide are already equipped with Valeo technologies. The aim is to ramp up the Research and Development program to build level 4 autonomous driving systems that can be brought to market within the next three years.

Valeo will provide Navya with the sensors and associated algorithms that will enable the vehicle to closely perceive its surroundings, and Navya will share the technical and functional data collected during experimentations. At the end of this phase, Valeo will manufacture and supply the selected components, so that they can be integrated in the autonomous driving solutions marketed by Navya.

From a technological perspective, the collaboration will focus in particular on the following components: cameras, artificial intelligence softwares and electronic control units (ECUs).

In terms of driving assistance (ADAS), Valeo has the most extensive portfolio of technologies on the market, all of which are manufactured on a large scale. They include ultrasonic sensors, cameras, radars and the first 3D LiDAR to enter series production and meet the demanding specifications of the automotive industry

Valeo also provides the brain of the technology – the control unit – which combines and processes the data collected. The control unit maps out a detailed 360° image of the vehicle’s surroundings and uses algorithms to detect objects and provide safety functions.

This technological, industrial and commercial partnership builds on the longstanding cooperation agreements between the two companies, particularly those concerning the sensors used on the Autonom® Shuttle. The applications resulting from the first phase of development are expected in the third quarter of 2022.

Etienne Hermite, CEO of Navya, said: “I would like to thank our partner and shareholder Valeo for its ongoing support. This collaboration with one of the world leaders in the automotive industry illustrates the added value of our technology. With this agreement, Navya will open up new opportunities for Valeo’s components and subsystems while enhancing its autonomous mobility solutions, all with the goal of reinforcing our position as a leading supplier of level 4 autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transportation.”

Geoffrey Bouquot, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Strategy at Valeo, stated: “Stepping up our collaboration with Navya, an innovative and pioneering company at the heart of autonomous mobility, will allow us to test our latest ADAS technologies in real-life situations. Our partnership is a concrete illustration of Valeo’s DNA: developing innovations that are driving the future of mobility toward cleaner, safer, smarter solutions”.

