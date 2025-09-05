Valeo and Momenta enter strategic partnership for taking advanced driver assistance systems technology to new heights

Valeo, the global leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Momenta, a leading autonomous driving company, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to establish a comprehensive, long-term and global partnership to jointly develop advanced mid- to high-level Intelligent Assisted Driving and Autonomous Driving products, systems, and solutions, in China and overseas

Valeo, the global leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Momenta, a leading autonomous driving company, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to establish a comprehensive, long-term and global partnership to jointly develop advanced mid- to high-level Intelligent Assisted Driving and Autonomous Driving products, systems, and solutions, in China and overseas.

Marc VRECKO, CEO of Valeo Brain Division, said: “China is leading the ADAS market and continues to grow at a rapid pace. Momenta is one of the leaders in the field of automated driving that has grown from the Chinese market, with a wealth of specialized knowledge and leadership. We are very pleased to establish a long-term partnership with Momenta. Combined with Valeo’s world leading expertise in ADAS , we believe that this cooperation will contribute to Valeo’s commitment to enable affordable, smarter, safer and more sustainable mobility.“

Xudong Cao, CEO of Momenta, said: “We are honored to partner with Valeo, a global technology leader, whose mission is to accelerate the scale-up of autonomous driving technology through breakthrough AI and data technologies. The partnership with Valeo will combine the strengths of both companies in hardware and software to further enhance the performance and market competitiveness of ADAS products, and jointly promote the development and landing of intelligent driving technology worldwide.“

Today, one in three new cars on the market worldwide is equipped with Valeo ADAS technologies. Valeo offers a wide range of hardware and software for entry-level, L2, L2+, L2++, L3 and L4 vehicles including the most comprehensive portfolio of sensors on the market (cameras, ultrasonic sensors, radar, Lidar), a complete range of Central/Domain/Zonal controllers, and software solutions that integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The first three vehicles that have achieved L3 autonomous driving are equipped with Valeo SCALATM LiDAR technology.

Momenta is a global leader in autonomous driving technology and the first in the industry to achieve mass-production deployment of its reinforcement learning–based model: the Momenta R6 Flywheel Big Model. It is among the world’s most advanced assisted driving algorithms and the first reinforcement learning model in China to achieve true mass-production deployment. Through continuous trial-and-error learning, the system rapidly evolves its capabilities, achieving safety and reliability that can surpass human drivers.

More than 160 vehicle programs from leading global automakers are already committed to Momenta, with over 40 production models delivered and on the road. With over 400,000 production vehicles on the road equipped with Momenta’s intelligent driving systems, the company is rapidly scaling mass-production assisted driving.

Through this collaboration, Valeo and Momenta will combine their strengths in computing platforms, sensor technology, and software to co-develop cutting-edge system-level solutions that redefine intelligent mobility. Together, they will provide customers with full lifecycle support, from jointly exploring the advanced driving market and developing new products to system integration and continuous software upgrades. The partners will also explore broader cooperation models to help automakers accelerate the transition from development to real-world deployment. In this context, the two companies are already in discussions with several OEM customers about potential future collaborations.

In this context, Valeo has been awarded by four OEM customers in China. Valeo and Momenta are currently engaged in discussions with multiple OEMs to explore future collaborative opportunities.

SOURCE: Valeo