Valeo and Ennostar launch advanced Mini LED high definition automotive exterior display at IAA MOBILITY 2025

Valeo and Ennostar are collaborating on smart automotive exterior displays to enhance V2X communication and road safety

Valeo, a global leader in automotive lighting, and Ennostar, a global leader in optoelectronic solutions, are collaborating on smart automotive exterior displays. Their first collaborative product is showcased at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, at the Valeo booth (Hall A1 B01).

Mini LED technology is set to become a next-generation V2X interface, enabling clearer communication and improving safety for pedestrians. Ennostar’s Mini LED is integrated into Valeo’s exterior HD digital signaling system. It delivers superior brightness, contrast, and resolution, along with excellent durability and energy efficiency.

Designed for reliability in challenging weather and environmental conditions, this exterior display provides optimal visibility and sharpness, even in bright daylight. It facilitates communication of charging status, vehicle information, or personalized content, opening up new avenues for V2X (Vehicle-to-everything) communications. This enhances road safety and introduces a new level of personalization.

Maurizio Martinelli, CEO, Valeo Light Division, explained “Valeo is redefining the rules of automotive lighting, making the lighting smarter, safer and more communicative. We are proud to unveil the first product of our collaboration with Ennostar at IAA Mobility 2025. This innovation paves the way for new solutions to enhance communication around the vehicle, and we are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration to develop solutions that will improve safety for all road users.”

Patrick Fan, President, Ennostar Corporation, said “This collaboration with Valeo aligns with Ennostar’s Dual-Strategy Approach, which emphasizes growth through both Solution Value-added and Field Value-added approaches. Automotive applications are a key focus within our “3+1″ innovation and growth areas. We are eager to continue working with Valeo, other Tier 1 suppliers, as well as with automakers, to accelerate the integration of advanced optoelectronic technologies into automotive lighting, displays, and sensing, thereby advancing the development of smarter, safer, and more human-centric vehicles.”

SOURCE: Valeo