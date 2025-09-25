Valeo and Art et Métiers extend and expand their strategic partnership on electric powertrain automobile systems

After seven years of productive collaboration within the framework of the chair on "Nonlinear Dynamics for Future Absorbers", Valeo and Arts et Métiers, through its subsidiary AMVALOR, are extending their strategic partnership

Since 2018, the teams have demonstrated their ability to transform fundamental research into high value-added industrial innovation. The first chair between Valeo and the researchers at Arts et Métiers in Lille engaged experts in nonlinear vibratory phenomena from the Laboratory of Engineering of Physical and Numerical Systems (LISPEN). The objective of this new chair is to support the transition to automotive electrification by contributing to eliminate residual noise of electric motors and gearboxes.

“These distinctive high-pitched noises, easily detected by human ears and unpleasant for the passengers, undermine one of the key qualities customers value: the silence.” observes Christophe Giraud-Audine, professor-researcher at the Laboratory of Electrical Engineering and Power Electronics of Lille (L2EP).

Pascal Hervet, Disciplines Director at Valeo Power division, underlines: “The collaboration and the complementarity between our laboratories will be the key to meeting new challenges associated with the second chair.”

“Reducing electric powertrain noise requires both electrical and mechanical expertise. Over the course of our work from 2018 to 2025, we began integrating mechanical solutions with electromechanical assistance, by also leveraging the expertise of L2EP” explains Hervé Mahé, Valeo’s Noise and Vibration Master Expert and Deputy Director of the new chair.

“Acoustic comfort has become a critical success factor for electric vehicles. If the NVH (Noise Vibration Harshness) exceeds a critical threshold, it jeopardizes customer acceptance of this powertrain, as silence remains a strong promise of electric mobility. Today, we are taking a new step forward to further strengthen Valeo’s leadership in electric mobility.” concludes Olivier Thomas, the professor-researcher who initiated this collaboration and now serves as director of the new chair.

7 years of continued joint innovation

Over the course of this new partnership, continuing to 2032, the teams of LISPEN and L2EP will apply their expertises in digital computations, experimental know-how, vibratory mechanics and electrical engineering and Valeo, will provide in-depth market insights and implement its methods of testing, calculation, and design.

The researchers will focus their work on two main areas:

Prediction – by developing electro-magneto-mechanical simulation tools capable of anticipating vibrations and noise starting at the design stage of motors and their control strategies;

– by developing electro-magneto-mechanical simulation tools capable of anticipating vibrations and noise starting at the design stage of motors and their control strategies; Action – by proposing innovative electrical control solutions and reduction methods of active or passive noise and vibration (such as piezoelectric absorbers, viscoelastic materials, meta-materials, etc.)

The program includes: at least six PhD thesis, one post-doctoral project, the recruitment of a research engineer, as well as educational programs and scientific outreach initiatives.

SOURCE: Valeo