Valeo and Appotronics announce strategic partnership for next-generation front lighting system

Valeo and Appotronics will collaborate to create new front lighting systems that utilize innovative laser video projection technology

Valeo, the world leader in automotive lighting systems and software, together with Appotronics, inventor of ALPD® laser display technology have announced a strategic partnership to offer a new generation of automotive front lighting solutions integrating exclusive Appotronics’ ALL-in-ONE full-color laser headlight system. Valeo will bring its unique expertise in lighting systems design and electronic control units design, along with unrivaled software capabilities, to integrate Appotronics recognized knowledge in projection systems design based on laser display technologies into new generation front lighting solutions.

Maurizio Martinelli, CEO of Valeo Light Division, stated: “This partnership strengthens Valeo’s global leadership in next-generation lighting, combining safety, adaptability, and an enhanced driving experience. Leveraging our combined expertise in automotive lighting hardware and software, this new partnership reinforces existing technology alliances and reflects a shared ambition to redefine smart automotive lighting.”

Yu Xin, Vice President of Appotronics, said: “The Appotronics-Valeo partnership represents a transformative step in smart automotive lighting, combining our complementary strengths to advance next-generation illumination solutions. Together, we’re accelerating innovations that prioritize safety, intelligent adaptability, and personalized driving experiences for the global market.”

A smart lighting system for safer and more immersive driving

By combining their expertise, Valeo and Appotronics will offer headlight solutions that provide advanced lighting functions (ADB) to complement traditional lighting functions (LH/HB), thereby improving safety and comfort for drivers and other road users. Valeo will leverage its integration and software capabilities to integrate Appotronics state of the art ALPD® laser display technology. The front lighting system will offer high-definition information projection onto the ground, as well as outdoor movie projection capabilities—enabling video playback on flat surfaces or dedicated screens outside the vehicle.

ALL-in-ONE: A breakthrough in smart automotive lighting

The ALL-in-ONE system integrates several advanced functions in one compact module: Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB), road surface projection, and in-car cinema capabilities. Its smart system automatically optimizes lighting for different driving scenarios—extending illumination range with high beams on highways, and preventing glare with glare-free beams in urban areas. In addition, the headlight also offers 10-level brightness adjustment, complete with auto-focus, keystone correction, and image scaling capabilities. The ALL-in-ONE headlight is powered by Appotronics’ proprietary ALPD® semiconductor laser technology, which delivers 10 times the brightness of standard automotive LEDs with 200% greater luminous flux using equivalent DLP chips – all while consuming less energy.

