Valeo and Applied Intuition receive Tech.AD Award for digital twin platform

The digital twin platform for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) sensor simulation allows OEMs to bring safe and reliable ADAS features to market faster

Valeo, a global leader in automotive technology and Applied Intuition a leading Silicon Valley-based vehicle software provider, have been recognized at Tech.AD for their groundbreaking LiDAR digital twin platform. This cutting-edge technology revolutionizes sensor and environment simulation, setting a new benchmark for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Tech.AD is a premier global event recognized for tackling the most complex technical challenges in vehicle automation at Level 3 and beyond.

The demand for Driving Automation is growing as drivers seek enhanced safety and convenience on increasingly complex roadways. AI-driven solutions have become essential to match this demand with more capable software. However, these AI algorithms require increasingly complex and diverse datasets for training, particularly as operational design domains (ODD) expand.

To address this challenge, Valeo and Applied Intuition have developed a simulation platform that enables AI-powered training, improving object detection, decision-making, and overall reliability for ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) systems.

“We are deeply honored to be the recipient of this award, recognizing the success of our unique partnership with Applied Intuition to accelerate ADAS systems development by way of cutting-edge AI-powered technologies“, said Clement Nouvel, CTO of Valeo LiDAR. “We look forward to continuing to expand this partnership, delivering unprecedented levels of efficiency and development speed that will provide our customers with better convenience features and improved vehicle safety.“

“This award is a testament to the strength of our collaboration in advancing AI-powered simulation for ADAS and autonomous driving“, said Peter Ludwig, co-founder and CTO of Applied Intuition. “This platform delivers a significant leap forward in accuracy and efficiency, enabling OEMs to accelerate perception system development and validation. We look forward to continuing our work with Valeo to drive innovation and bring safer, more intelligent vehicles to market faster.“

The digital twin technology precisely replicates sensor specifications and characteristics embedded in any location around the world or virtual roads, offering an extensive and diverse set of scenarios and environments. This advanced simulation capability provides automakers with a powerful tool to simulate real-world conditions and virtual environments with unprecedented accuracy to develop, test, and validate ADAS and AD perception systems more efficiently.

By leveraging this co-developed platform, OEMs can create highly accurate sensor and vehicle simulations, surpassing traditional methods. Several global automakers are already utilizing this platform to develop production-ready ADAS and AD perception systems while enhancing performance and availability (ODD).

Currently focused on simulating Valeo’s SCALA™ 3 LiDAR, the platform will soon expand to include other Valeo sensors, supporting a wide range of ADAS and AD applications from Level 1 to Level 4. This collaboration positions Valeo and Applied Intuition at the forefront of AI-powered simulation, delivering a competitive edge to OEMs worldwide.

SOURCE: Valeo