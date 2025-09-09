Valens Semiconductor and Samsung partner to enhance the MIPI A-PHY standard ecosystem and collaborate on next-generation products

Valens Semiconductor today announced that Samsung is supporting the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed sensor connectivity and is partnering with Valens Semiconductor to develop the next generation of MIPI A-PHY products, in response to strong market demand from global OEMs

Valens and Samsung have a long history of collaboration. Samsung was among the earlier investors in Valens, and the two companies were among the founding members of the HDBaseT Alliance, ProAV’s largest interoperable ecosystem with over 200 member companies.

“The growth of the MIPI A-PHY standard is increasingly evident across the industry,” said Taejoong Song, corporate vice president of Foundry Technology Planning at Samsung Electronics. “OEMs are demanding a next-generation connectivity solution that can ferry them to higher levels of ADAS and autonomous driving, and A-PHY offers the key technical breakthroughs necessary to achieve this. Samsung FinFET technology for automotive applications carries remarkable performance. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge automotive solutions with Valens based on our advanced automotive process.”

“The support of MIPI A-PHY by an electronics giant like Samsung is proof positive that this standard is the future of automotive connectivity,” said Gideon Ben Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. “After announcing three design wins with leading European OEMs, and then receiving the backing of Mobileye, we’re continuing to build strong momentum for Valens’ A-PHY offering. We’re looking forward to developing the next generation of A-PHY products together with Samsung.”

Samsung Foundry will fabricate Valens Semiconductor’s MIPI A-PHY chipsets using its advanced automotive process node, which has a proven track record. This advanced process is supported by Samsung’s extensive expertise in automotive foundry processes, intellectual property (IP), and service package development, enabling manufacturers to create cutting-edge innovations in assisted and automated mobility. Samsung FinFET technology for automotive-grade applications presents tight process controls and advanced IP for exceptional reliability and traceability.

MIPI A-PHY is the first automotive industry standard developed for in-vehicle high-speed sensor and display connectivity. The standard has attracted a growing ecosystem that is designing products based on the MIPI A-PHY. Valens is a leader in MIPI A-PHY, offering the first chipsets on the market to comply with the standard, the VA7000 Series, and the first to achieve design wins with OEMs.

SOURCE: Valens Semiconductor