V-Class news at the 67th International Motor Show (IAA): Mercedes-Benz V-Class more successful and attractive than ever

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now more successful than ever before. Over the first six months of 2017, Mercedes-Benz Vans increased worldwide deliveries of its MPV by almost a quarter compared with the same period last year – so setting a new record. Daimler’s van division sold some 29,000 V-Class vehicles in the first half of 2017 (compared with 23,300, +24 percent). The V-Class recorded strong growth all over the world, but particularly in its two biggest markets of Germany and China. The appeal of this best-selling vehicle is being given another boost just in time for the IAA 2017. Almost parallel with the Motor Show in Frankfurt, the brand bearing the three-pointed star is launching two new models. The new V-Class “RISE” is a compelling proposition that offers excellent value for money in its segment. With new touches of colour, the V-Class Limited Edition “designo hyacinth red metallic” is a real eye catcher. It is available in limited numbers. Also on offer from September 2017 is the new “Night Package” equipment feature. It provides even more opportunity for individualisation when configuring the MPV.

“The V-Class is still proving extremely popular after three years on the market. The latest figures underscore the sales success of our MPV, and we are proud of this success story. We are now enhancing the appeal of the V-Class once again just in time for the IAA. Reflecting the wishes of our customers, we are expanding the range with two new models”, says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Outstanding value for money – V-Class “RISE” for as little as 34,990 euros

With a starting price of 34,990 euros (including 19 percent VAT in Germany), the V-Class “RISE” offers a particularly attractive price-performance ratio. The new model concentrates on the core characteristics of the brand’s MPV – particularly in terms of variability, safety and connectivity.

The V-Class “RISE” is available in either compact form or as a long-wheelbase version. The standard configuration allows for five occupants, but the number of seats can be optionally increased to as many as eight. There is a choice of two high-torque diesel engines, with 100 kW (136 hp) (combined fuel consumption: 6.5-6.1 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 171-159 g/km) or 120 kW (163 hp) (combined fuel consumption: 6.1-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 159-154 g/km). The task of transferring power to the 16- or 17-inch light-alloy wheels is handled by a six-speed manual transmission or, at extra cost, by the 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic unit. The extensive safety features of the V-Class “RISE” reflect the Mercedes-Benz philosophy. Safety on board is enhanced, for instance, by the standard inclusion of Crosswind Assist, which helps the driver to cope with unexpected gusts of side wind. Further assistance systems can be added as options, among them the anticipatory occupant protection system PRE-SAFE, COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST or Lane Keeping Assist. When it comes to connectivity, too, the “RISE” model of the V-Class has plenty to offer with numerous Mercedes me connect services. Customers can easily connect with their vehicle at any time via smartphone, tablet or PC.

In Germany, the V-Class “RISE” has been available to order since August 2017.

Eye-catching extravagance – the V-Class Limited Edition “designo hyacinth red metallic”

New to the market in time for the IAA, alongside the new “RISE” model, is the V-Class Limited Edition “designo hyacinth red metallic”. Limited to a run of 1500 units, an extravagant red metallic paint finish makes this the vehicle for particularly style-conscious customers. This shade of paintwork is already familiar from the C-Class and E-Class, for example. In the case of the V-Class it has been combined as standard with the Night Package, which further upgrades the exterior with the addition of black styling elements. The Night Package is also available as an optional equipment feature (detailed information about the Night Package below). Additional visual highlights, such as the AMG Line, can also be added if so desired.

The Limited Edition “designo hyacinth red metallic” will be available from September 2017 in all European markets – for the V-Class, and also for the Marco Polo and Marco Polo HORIZON, the travel van and recreational vehicle based on the MPV.

Even more scope for individualisation – new “Night Package” optional equipment feature

From September 2017, the new “Night Package” optional equipment feature can be added to emphasise the expressive character of the V-Class with stylish black highlights. The Night Package includes, for example, high-sheen black 18-inch alloy wheels, obsidian black metallic exterior mirror casings, a radiator trim with black louvres and chrome inserts as well as black tinted windows in the rear. In conjunction with the equipment lines AVANTGARDE and EXCLUSIVE, the waistline trim strip is also painted in black. Moreover, the Night Package can be combined with the AMG Line and the AVANTGARDE Exterior Sports Package to include black-painted inserts in the front apron air intakes.

