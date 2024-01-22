USPS unveils E-Transit parcel delivery vans and charging infrastructure plans

During a press event in Atlanta, the United States Postal Service hosted a special ceremony to commemorate an inaugural step in the electrification of the Postal Service delivery fleet

During a press event in Atlanta, the United States Postal Service hosted a special ceremony to commemorate an inaugural step in the electrification of the Postal Service delivery fleet. The event showcased a newly outfitted South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center, which included a first look at their E-Transit parcel delivery van and EV charging stations. Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General, and other White House officials shared progress on infrastructure readiness and fleet electrification from a previous announcement, outlining its plans for a more sustainable future through the electrification of its nationwide fleet including the purchase of 9,250 Ford E-Transit™ vans through the end of 2024.

Ford Motor Company issued the following statement in response to the news.

“Congratulations to the United States Postal Service on electrifying its South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center, signaling a big step forward in their plan to deliver a more sustainable future with electric vehicles and charging. Our dedicated Ford Pro and E-Transit team are proud to play a role in helping to electrify the largest federal fleet in the country,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

SOURCE: Ford