US automotive manufacturer Rivian to open AI-focused London hub

Rivian Automotive, Inc. today announced plans to open an office in London to further the company’s AI and autonomous driving ambitions. Rivian, the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer, is looking to tap into top artificial intelligence engineering talent in London to complement its growing team in Palo Alto, California

Rivian Automotive, Inc. today announced plans to open an office in London to further the company’s AI and autonomous driving ambitions. Rivian, the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer, is looking to tap into top artificial intelligence engineering talent in London to complement its growing team in Palo Alto, California.

The Rivian Autonomy Platform currently enables hands-free, eyes-on driving in its second generation vehicles for highway driving. This platform, with advanced multi-modal sensing and high performance neural compute, will continue to evolve towards greater levels of capability, meeting a growing customer demand for confidence-inspiring and time-restoring autonomous driving features.

Rivian designed its second generation vehicles with an AI-centric approach, and with the fleet of second generation vehicles growing rapidly, the data being collected is enabling an important acceleration to its technology. Rivian believes the combined strength of its perception platform and in-vehicle data infrastructure will enable it to build a Large Driving Model, unlocking unparalleled understanding of complex driving scenarios and accelerating the path to safer, more capable autonomous features.

James Philbin, Rivian’s Vice President, Autonomy & AI, said:

“We’re incredibly excited about opening our AI hub in London and attracting leading talent. Our connected vehicles improve over time through over-the-air updates – and the work the team will do in the UK will accelerate our plans and ensure our vehicles remain one of the most technologically advanced and appealing on the road.”

Later this year Rivian will host an AI and Autonomy day where it will share more about the product and technology roadmap.

SOURCE: Rivian