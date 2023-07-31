Urus and Huracán lead Automobili Lamborghini’s record results in the first half of 2023

Excellent response to Revuelto: orders for the new hybrid super sports car cover more than two years of production

For the first six months of 2023, Automobili Lamborghini has once again posted record results in terms of sales, turnover and profitability, mainly thanks to the commercial success of the Urus[1] and Huracán families pending the market debut of the Revuelto. The Super SUV and the V10 super sports car, which are sold out until the end of production (expected in the second half of 2024), were instrumental in achieving the global deliveries of 5,341 units, up 4.9% compared to H1/22.

The company is also seeing an upward trend in revenues, which grew to €1,421 million: an increase of 6.7% over the same period in 2022. Operating income rose 7.2% to a record of €456 million compared to €425 million in 2022. Therefore, the return on sales (RoS) also improved at 32.1 %.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “We have achieved yet another record half-year for our company, and take great pride once again in communicating the results. We are really excited about these numbers, delivered with only two models in the range, in a year that we can define as special for Lamborghini. In fact, 2023, in addition to marking the company’s 60th anniversary, has seen the launch of the Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid in our history, and the presentation of the SC63, the most advanced racing car ever designed by Lamborghini that follows the company’s Direzione Cor Tauri strategy for electrifying the range.”

Paolo Poma, Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, added: “We are proud to once again confirm Lamborghini’s growth path. The positive trend reinforces our expectation that we will close the year with further record results in all the key financial metrics, with profitability that confirms Lamborghini’s place among the leading brands in the luxury segment.”

The distribution of Lamborghini cars reflected the excellent results with the three regions EMEA, America, and Asia Pacific taking 2,285, 1,857 and 1,199 cars respectively. In terms of individual markets, the United States stays in first place (1,625 cars delivered), followed by the United Kingdom (514), Germany (511), Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (450), Japan (280), and Italy (270).

The highlights of the first half of 2023 include the launch of the brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto, which was unveiled in March with orders already covering more than two years of production, and the debut of the SC63, the LMDh hybrid prototype designed to compete at the top level of endurance racing.

[1] Fuel consumption and emission values of all vehicles promoted on this page; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9-12,7 l/100km (WLTP); CO 2 -emissions combined: 338-320 g/km (WLTP); Under homologation: Revuelto

SOURCE: Lamborghini