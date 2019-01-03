Upstream Security, and Arilou partner to build ‘end to end’ security for smart mobility

Upstream Security, the leading provider of automotive cloud cybersecurity solutions, today announced a technology and go-to-market partnership with Arilou, a leader of in-vehicle network security for car makers. Combined, Upstream Centralized Connected Car Cybersecurity (C4) technology and Arilou Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDPS) technology will create a fully integrated cybersecurity offering for vehicle OEMs. Upstream Security and Arilou are engaged in joint go-to-market initiatives including joint marketing and demonstration of their integrated solution.

Experts predict that by 2020, 98 percent of new vehicles sold will be shipped connected, with 775 million consumer vehicles expected be connected via telematics or by in-vehicle apps by 2023*. Connectivity enables automotive vendors and smart mobility providers to monetize car data and achieve superior operational results. Consumer experience, vehicle performance efficiency can be improved and new business opportunities can be imagined. At the same time, however, connectivity exposes vehicles to a wide array of risks that never existed before – cyber-threats as well as misuse.

Today’s smart mobility providers face two unique challenges: first, they must secure the internal components and communication within the vehicle and, secondly, they must ensure the security of multiple vehicles, their connectivity and suite of mobility services using them. Now, through this pioneering partnership, Upstream Security and Arilou simultaneously resolve these two critical challenges – establishing a true “defense in depth” architecture for connected vehicles.

Arilou’s in-vehicle network cyber protection expertise and Upstream’s expertise in cloud-based security creates a best-in-class, next generation security framework for automotive manufacturers scrambling to introduce connectivity-based functions to consumer vehicles. Arilou brings much needed innovation to agent based vehicle security market through its IDPS security approach. Upstream Security, in turn, offers OEMs and mobility providers cloud-based agent-less access to connected car cybersecurity that can be implemented immediately, even for vehicles already on the road. In combination, the solution establishes an end-to-end security framework combining insights from both inside and outside the vehicles, resulting in unmatched resiliency and anomaly detection capabilities.

