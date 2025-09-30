Upstate New York planning North America’s largest vertiport network with Landings.co

From canals to vertiports: Mohawk Valley leads again in transportation infrastructure

Landings , a leading developer of infrastructure for heavy-lift drones, air taxis, and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced a partnership with twelve Upstate New York communities to build what could become the world’s largest planned vertiport network. The Mohawk Valley Landings Network positions the region at the forefront of advanced air mobility (AAM), connecting rural communities with next-generation transportation solutions.

Heather Devitt, “We have identified 12 locations across the Mohawk Valley Region that will become, we believe, the largest planned vertiport network in the world. This network will advance economic development in the Mohawk Valley and put the region at the forefront of this growing technology.” – Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, Inc. (MVEDD)

The network is designed to bring new mobility and economic opportunity to rural communities. Several vertiports are planned to improve access to healthcare, support air ambulance and emergency operations, and connect residents to regional services, reducing travel times, increasing resilience, and saving lives.

“Heavy drones and eVTOLs will have a profound positive impact on rural communities,” said Lisa Wright, CEO of Landings. “In the coming decade, hundreds of thousands of these new aircraft will enter service for both cargo and passenger transport. These quiet, electric vehicles will need safe places to land, charge, and park — we’re building that network. We call it the Landings Certified Network™, and we’re excited to work with property owners and New York communities to bring it to life.”

The initiative builds on Upstate New York’s rich legacy of transportation innovation. The completion of the Erie Canal in 1825 sparked a revolution in commerce and logistics across the U.S. Now, 200 years later, the region is once again positioning itself as a gateway to the future with the Mohawk Valley Landings Network, the foundation of a broader North American coast-to-coast vertiport system.

SOURCE: Landings