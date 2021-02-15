“Upgrade your comfort zone”: Digital world premiere of the new C-Class on Mercedes me media

“Upgrade your comfort zone” – Mercedes-Benz will reveal the new C-Class under this claim in a digital world premiere on the Mercedes me media platform on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CET). Markus Schäfer (Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO), Dirk Fetzer (Head of Product Management C-Class), Belinda Günther (Head of Colour & Trim), Georges Massing (Vice President Digital Vehicle & Mobility) and Christian Früh (Chief Engineer C-Class) will present the highlights of the vehicle in short statements. The digital world premiere of the new C-Class can be watched live at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/c-class and will be available afterwards as video on demand.

In addition to the digital world premiere of the new C-Class, which Mercedes-Benz is simultaneously broadcasting to the public and multipliers via numerous channels, media representatives can find in-depth information and services on Mercedes me media. Next to the original English-language audio, transcripts are offered in a total of nine languages for reading and for download. Extensive press material, including videos, graphics, press releases and images, are also available. In addition, the digital world premiere offers the opportunity for a virtual exchange with Mercedes-Benz experts.

With the new C-Class, Mercedes-Benz is setting off into a more efficient and even more digital world, creating an all-round future-proof comfort zone – a refuge that combines apparent opposites, such as sportiness and comfort with efficiency, emotion, and intelligence, thus defining modern luxury. The new model generation is the manufacturer’s first series to be electrified throughout. As an additional highlight, the new C-Class, following the new S-Class, is also equipped with the second generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). This makes the passenger compartment even more digital and intelligent.

SOURCE: Daimler