Upgrade for the ID.4 and ID.5: new infotainment system with intuitive operation, new electric drive with more power and efficiency

Now available to order: upgraded ID.4 and ID.5 with completely new operating concept and new efficiency drive

Volkswagen is launching pre-sales for the enhanced ID.4 and ID.5 models. The two electric models will now be offered with a brand new generation of infotainment system and software. In addition, all Pro and GTX versions will feature a new drive system. The high-efficiency drive introduced for the first time for the large ID.7 offers significantly more power together with reduced energy consumption. The combined WLTP range of the ID.4 as a versatile electric SUV is increased to up to 550 kilometres (WLTP) thanks to the new electric drive. The spacious ID.5 SUV coupé will have a range of up to 556 kilometres (WLTP) on one battery charge. Volkswagen offers the optimized models at the same base prices as their predecessors. The price-performance ratio of the ID.4 and ID.5 has thus been significantly improved.

Imelda Labbé, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management with responsibility for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, says: “Our customers can look forward to exceptional technical performance with the new ID.4 and the new ID.5. Software and infotainment are state-of-the-art. In addition, there are extensive assistance systems that leave nothing to be desired. The further improved ID.4 and ID.5 models are at the top of the segment with their new technologies and the acknowledged balance of driving, comfort and spaciousness.”

Intuitive operation improved. Volkswagen has significantly enhanced the cockpit landscape of the ID.4 and ID.5. The focus here was on intuitive operation. Against this background, both product lines have received brand new latest-generation software which is much faster and offers more functions. In addition, both models are equipped with a new standard infotainment system with a screen diagonal that has been increased to 32.8 centimetres (12.9 inches). The infotainment system impresses with a completely new menu structure while the Digital Cockpit (digital instruments as standard) and the optional augmented reality head-up display have been enhanced. Touch sliders for the air conditioning and volume control are now illuminated and the multifunction steering wheel with new operating logic is also new. Furthermore, Volkswagen has removed and separated the driving mode selector from the housing of the Digital Cockpit and designed it as a steering column switch – like in the ID.7. This creates space for the larger infotainment display. Operation of the ID.4 and ID.5 is made easier by the new IDA voice assistant, which responds more precisely than in the past to natural voice commands and offers new functions including cloud-based weather information and the status of sporting events or stock market prices, which can be queried via IDA. Volkswagen also offers a new premium sound system from Harman Kardon with 480 Watts of music output and 10 speakers (including centre speaker and subwoofer) as an option for both models.

An extra 75 per cent of torque. The most important new technology feature in all ID.4 and ID.5 models with 77 kWh battery (net) is the high-efficiency drive. Thanks to a new electric drive motor on the rear axle and a new-generation battery, it has been possible to reduce energy consumption while at the same time increasing power. An electric drive motor with 210 kW (286 PS) is now used in the rear-wheel-drive models ID.4 Pro and ID.5 Pro – this corresponds to 60 kW more power than in the predecessors. The power delivery is more dynamic in every situation as the torque of the 210 kW drive motor has jumped from 310 to 545 Nm. The additional 235 Nm corresponds to about 75 per cent more torque. With the new rear electric drive motor and an additional drive motor on the front axle, the all-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro 4MOTION develops a system power of 210 kW (286 PS) – an increase of 15 kW (21 PS).

GTX models – 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The particularly sporty and likewise all-wheel drive ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX flagship models will deliver a system power of 250 kW (340 PS) in future, equivalent to an increase of 30 kW (41 PS). The associated improvement in the dynamic characteristics is clearly noticeable. A good indicator of this is the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. With a time of 5.4 seconds, the GTX models now clearly beat the six-second mark. As before, the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX are electronically limited to a top speed of 180 km/h. To match the GTX models, the top speed of the Pro models has now also been increased to 180 km/h (previously 160 km/h). The drive of the ID.4 base model remains unchanged: the ID.4 Pure has a maximum speed of 160 km/h with its 125 kW motor (170 PS).

Energy for another 178 kilometres in 10 minutes. All ID.4 and ID.5 models with the new 77 kWh battery now have a longer range. Two examples: the new ID.4 Pro can cover a distance of 550 kilometres (WLTP combined) – 17 kilometres more than the predecessor. The new ID.5 Pro has a range of up to 556 kilometres – an increase of 11 kilometres. The ID.4 and ID.5 models with rear-wheel drive charge with the familiar 135 kW. The all-wheel-drive models now also offer a DC charging capacity that has been increased from 135 to 175 kW. With the maximum charging capacity, these ID. versions can take on enough energy for a further 178 kilometres in about just 10 minutes. The base version ID.4 Pure with a 52 kWh battery is now offered with a charging capacity of up to 115 kW instead of 110 kW.

Faster charging on journeys. New charging and thermal management of all ID.4 and ID.5 models makes sure the battery is pre-conditioned while driving before the next DC charging stop. Thanks to this pre-conditioning, the ID.4 and ID.5 are supplied with new energy again as quickly as possible, especially on long journeys with one or more charging stops.

More comfortable and dynamic at the same time. To complement the new drive system, the running gear has also been reconfigured. Furthermore, Volkswagen has refined control of the optional adaptive chassis control (DCC) and designed the Vehicle Dynamics Manager for an even greater spread between comfort and dynamics.

SOURCE: Volkswagen