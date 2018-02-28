Upgrade in the business class: the new Audi A6 Sedan

With the new A6, Audi is presenting the eighth generation of its successful full-size Sedan and brings numerous innovations to the segment. Whether in terms of digitalization, comfort or sportiness – the elegantly sculptured Audi A6 is the multitalent in the luxury class. The all-digital MMI touch response system provides intuitive operation. The extensive connectivity and assistance solutions demonstrate networked intelligence. The interior systematically adopts digitalization and is groundbreaking in its segment. The suspension combines smooth ride comfort and high stability with enhanced sportiness. All engines have a mild-hybrid system as standard equipment for convenience and efficiency.