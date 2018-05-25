Updated Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé and Cabriolet now available to order

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé and Cabriolet are now on sale. Prices start from £37,620 for the entry-level C 200 AMG Line Coupé, while the C 200 AMG Line Cabriolet starts at £41,439.

Like the new C-Class Saloon and Estate, the Coupé and Cabriolet are now available with an optional 12.3-inch digital cockpit display – giving the interior an even more modern and luxurious feel. Combined with a new range engines, the Coupé and Cabriolet continue to bring a sporty edge to the C-Class range.

The C 200 features a 1.5-litre petrol engine with EQ Boost, available in either rear-wheel or – for the coupé only – 4MATIC all-wheel-drive which produces 184 hp and 280 Nm. EQ Boost uses a 48-volt onboard network with a belt-driven starter/alternator – the system adds 14 hp to the car’s overall output. It can achieve up to 46.3 mpg and emits 140 g/km of CO 2 on its standard 18-inch wheels (4MATIC: 42.8 mpg and 150 g/km; Cabriolet: 44.1 mpg and 145 g/km).

The C 220 d uses a new 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque, while emitting 121 g/km of CO 2 (depending on wheel size) and achieving up to 61.4 mpg. The Cabriolet can achieve up to 58.9 mpg and emits 126 g/km.

The C 300 has a 2.0-litre petrol engine which generates 254 hp and 370 Nm of torque. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in six seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. CO 2 emissions start at 147 g/km and it can achieve up to 44.1 mpg on the combined cycle. Available only in the Coupé – the C 300 Cabriolet will join the range later in the year.

The AMG C 43 4MATIC uses a 3.0-litre biturbo V6 petrol engine with an increased output of 390 hp (+23) and 520 Nm (+44). It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.7 seconds – 4.8 for the Cabriolet – and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. The Coupé can achieve up to 29.7 mpg and emits 217 g/km, while the Cabriolet delivers 29.1 mpg and emits 223 g/km.

The Cabriolet’s multi-layer soft-top comes in a choice of four colours: black; dark blue; brown; and red. All are available as a no-cost option.

One highly-specified trim is available (AMG Line). Standard equipment includes a 10.25-inch media display; 18-inch alloy wheels; keyless start; Mirror package; LED high performance headlights; sports suspension; DAB radio. The Cabriolet adds airscarf and aircap, which work together to ensure top-down driving is possible all-year-round. Airscarf blows hot air onto the driver and front passenger’s neck, while Aircap means the air flows over the occupants – reducing wind noise and making the overall experience more enjoyable.

The AMG C 43 comes as standard with AMG performance exhaust system; 18-inch alloy wheels; AMG Ride Control sports suspension; AMG spoiler lip; and ‘BITURBO 4MATIC’ lettering on front wings.

All models come with a 9G-Tronic Plus nine-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The optional Premium package (£2,795) adds a 12.3-inch cockpit display; ambient lighting; Comand Online; Midline sound system; LED Intelligent Light System; and wireless charging.

The Premium Plus equipment line costs £4,995 (£3,595 for the Cabriolet) and includes the contents of the Premium pack. It also adds 360° camera; Burmester surround sound system; Keyless-Go Comfort package; and a panoramic sunroof (Coupé only).

The optional Driving Assistance package costs £1,695 and comprises Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; BAS Plus with Cross-traffic Assist; Active Distronic Plus with Active Steering Assist and Stop&Go Pilot; Pre-Safe Brake with pedestrian detection; and Pre-Safe Plus.

The Airmatic Dynamic Handling package costs £895 – not available on AMG

C 43, which has air suspension as standard – and adds air suspension, enabling the driver to adapt the suspension set-up according to the road conditions.

Trim CO 2 (g/km) OTR price (£) P11D (£) Road fund licence (£) BIK tax rate (%) Coupé C 200 AMG Line 140 37,620 37,360 205 29 C 200 4MATIC AMG Line 150 39,220 38,960 205 31 C 300 AMG Line 147 40,380 40,120 205 30 C 220 d AMG Line 121 40,130 39,870 205 29 C 43 4MATIC – 217 51,965 50,670 1,240 37 Cabriolet C 200 AMG Line 145 41,439 41,179 205 30 C 220 d AMG Line 126 43,949 43,689 205 30 C 43 4MATIC – 233 55,784 54,489 1,240 37

