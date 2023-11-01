Update on potential gigafactory localisation and Škoda Auto’s future EV model production in the Czech Republic

Volkswagen AG and Škoda Auto top executives recently had a productive business discussion with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Minister of Industry Jozef Síkela regarding the transformation of the automotive industry and the potential localisation of a gigafactory in the Czech Republic

Volkswagen AG and Škoda Auto top executives recently had a productive business discussion with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Minister of Industry Jozef Síkela regarding the transformation of the automotive industry and the potential localisation of a gigafactory in the Czech Republic. First and foremost, Škoda Auto expresses its appreciation to government representatives, municipal partners, the KOVO Trade Union, all other stakeholders, and the entire team who contributed to the preparation phase of this potential project. However, as Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume already publicly mentioned, there is no pressing business case at this moment for a decision on a further gigafactory.

We are committed to shaping the transformation of the automotive industry. The future of Škoda Auto is electric, and we are dedicated to investing €5.6 billion in e-mobility and €700 million in digitalisation by 2027.

It is a great honor to announce that, in addition to the recently revealed production of the new generation of the Enyaq taking place at the Mladá Boleslav factory, we will also produce the new electric large family SUV based on the showcar VISION 7S in our home country.

Škoda Auto has embraced the role of a leader in the field of electric mobility in the Czech Republic. Embracing this role drives our efforts to connect with the most important national stakeholders to strategically expand the charging infrastructure. To ensure the Czech automotive industry’s future competitiveness, we must maintain our pace and continue to prepare similar locations for strategic parks to attract future automotive technology investors.

SOURCE: Škoda