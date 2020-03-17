Update on PETRONAS’ business operations following The Movement Control Order by the Government of Malaysia

The Government of Malaysia has announced “Perintah Kawalan Pergerakan” effective 18 March 2020 to 31 March 2020. These measures amongst others require the closure of non-essential business and services. PETRONAS’ position is that oil and gas, production, refining, storage, supply and distribution of fuel and lubricants are considered essential services as per the announcement made by the YAB Prime Minister of Malaysia and specified under section 2 (First Schedule), Act 177, Industrial Relations Act 1967.

Therefore, all operations falling within the above essential services including all support services should continue, with the respective parties’ necessary working arrangements and precaution as may be appropriate, until advised otherwise by the Government.

SOURCE: PETRONAS