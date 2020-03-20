Update on Nissan operations in Europe

Nissan today announced further measures in its European manufacturing operations in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The company is following all advice from national governments and has implemented a range of measures to ensure the welfare of employees and communities. Additionally, Nissan is ready to support any initiatives where its manufacturing and engineering expertise can be useful.

On Tuesday March 17th, vehicle production in Nissan Sunderland Plant was suspended due to the COVID-19 emergency. This suspension will now continue until further notice. We will continue to assess supply chain disruption and market demand as the situation evolves.

In Spain, Nissan on March 19th announced a Temporary Lay Off (TLO) for ‘Force Majeure’ for employees impacted by COVID-19 in Nissan Barcelona Plant, and the nearby Montcada and Sant Andreu sites in Catalonia. This covers around 3,000 people and will continue in line with the special measures put in place by the Spanish authorities. Vehicle production in Barcelonahas been suspended since Friday, March 13th due to restrictions on movement which impacted the local supply base.

Production has also stopped in Nissan Avila Plant, from March 16th until further notice. In Nissan Cantabria Plant production was suspended from March 19th, and the situation for that plant remains under review.

SOURCE: Nissan