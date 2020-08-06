Update on Nissan industrial operations in Spain

Production in Nissan Barcelona Plant will continue until December 2021, following an agreement with employee representatives regarding the closure of the company’s manufacturing operations in Catalonia.

The closure of the plant has been postponed by 12 months, giving more time for employees and suppliers to prepare for the end of production, and to allow more time for alternative uses of the company’s three sites in Catalonia to be explored. Nissan will work with employee representatives to avoid any forced redundancies before this date.

Production of vehicles and parts in the plants in Zona Franca, Montcada and Sant Andreu is due to resume in the week of August 24th, following the summer shutdown.

The agreement, which includes the severance conditions for the workforce, was ratified by employees at an assembly today.

Frank Torres, Nissan Divisional Vice President for the Russian market, and responsible for the management of the consultation period, said: “We thank the administrations and the workers’ representatives for the efforts made during this period in order to reach an agreement.

“We believe that this is the best decision for all parties – workers, company, suppliers and the authorities – since it provides more time to seek out alternative industrial restructuring projects.”

During the consultation period, Nissan had previously confirmed it would maintain its parts warehouse operations in Barcelona, and is working with partners and employee representatives to keep some strategic regional functions in the city, including R&D, Purchasing and Logistics activities.

Proposals to close Nissan Barcelona Plant in Zona Franca and the nearby satellite plants of Montcada and Sant Andreu, were first announced on May 28th, following a long study into future options for those operations. The other Nissan plants in Spain, in Avila and Cantabria, continue with their own industrial plans.

SOURCE: Nissan