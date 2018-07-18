Update on Mazda plant operations from July 23 following record rains

We at Mazda Motor Corporation wish to express our heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected by the recent record rains in western Japan and offer our sincere condolences to those who have lost family and friends.

Since the disaster, Mazda has been working closely with local communities and suppliers to ensure plant and administrative operations have minimal impact on safety and traffic conditions in affected areas.

Now that we have a degree of certainty regarding parts supply and employees’ commuting methods, two-shift production will restart at Ujina Plant No.1 and Ujina Plant No.2 in Hiroshima with reduced production volumes from July 23 through August 10.

As we restart operations, we will carefully ensure that commuting and logistics operations have minimal impact on transportation networks and that government and community relief efforts are not hampered in any way. We will continue to place the highest priority on the recovery of the region and, working closely with local communities and suppliers to understand the situation, review the production plan whenever necessary. As a local company in the Hiroshima area, Mazda will continue promoting initiatives aimed at contributing to a swift recovery as well as providing necessities and personnel support to affected areas.

